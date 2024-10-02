The Eagles have extended their residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere for a third time, with four more shows set to run through February 2025.
Due to “overwhelming demand,” the “Hotel California” rockers will now perform on February 14, 15, 21, and 22, marking 24 shows in total over 12 weekends. The group kicked-off the residency on September 20 and 21 and are slated to take the stage on October 11, 12, 18, and 19. Earlier this year, shows were added in November, followed by gigs in January 2025.
Presale tickets for the newly-announced dates will be available on Tuesday, October 8 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a general on sale Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m. PT. Vibee travel packages are available now via Eagles.com.
The Eagles’ current lineup includes founding member Don Henley, long-time members Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey. This residency is part of their “The Long Goodbye” farewell tour.
Find the Eagles’ full list of dates below, as well as various ticketing options:
Eagles at Sphere Dates
Friday, October 11
Saturday, October 12
Friday, October 18
Saturday, October 19
Friday, November 1
Saturday, November 2
Friday, November 8
Saturday, November 9
Friday, December 6
Saturday, December 7
Friday, December 13
Saturday, December 14
Friday, January 17
Saturday, January 18
Friday, January 24
Saturday, January 25
Friday, February 14
Saturday, February 15
Friday, February 21
Saturday, February 22