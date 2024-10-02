The Eagles have extended their residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere for a third time, with four more shows set to run through February 2025.

Due to “overwhelming demand,” the “Hotel California” rockers will now perform on February 14, 15, 21, and 22, marking 24 shows in total over 12 weekends. The group kicked-off the residency on September 20 and 21 and are slated to take the stage on October 11, 12, 18, and 19. Earlier this year, shows were added in November, followed by gigs in January 2025.

Presale tickets for the newly-announced dates will be available on Tuesday, October 8 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a general on sale Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m. PT. Vibee travel packages are available now via Eagles.com.

The Eagles’ current lineup includes founding member Don Henley, long-time members Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey. This residency is part of their “The Long Goodbye” farewell tour.

Find the Eagles’ full list of dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Shop for tickets to Eagles at The Sphere

Eagles tickets at MEGASeats

Eagles tickets at StubHub

Eagles tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership

Eagles tickets at Eagles.com

Eagles at Sphere Dates

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

Friday, February 14

Saturday, February 15

Friday, February 21

Saturday, February 22