The Eagles announced an extension to their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, now set to run into 2025. Initially scheduled for a 10-weekend stint this fall, due to “overwhelming demand,” the band added four new weekend shows. The new gigs are set for January 17, 18, 24, and 25.

As previously announced, the band is set to begin their residency with performances on September 20 and 21, followed by shows on September 27 and 28, October 11 and 12, and October 18 and 19. In June, four additional dates were added: November 1-2 and November 8-9. Now, the residency has been extended to include a 20-show run with the added concerts in January.

The artist ticket presale for the newly announced January 2025 dates begins on Tuesday, July 23, with an additional presale on Thursday, July 25, using the access code STRUM. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, July 26.

The Eagles’ current lineup includes founding member Don Henley, long-time members Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey. This residency is part of their “The Long Goodbye” farewell tour.

A complete list of Las Vegas Sphere dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Eagles at Sphere Dates

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25