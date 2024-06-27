The Eagles are officially extending their stay in the Sin City.

The iconic “Hotel California” rockers announced their forthcoming residency at the highly-acclaimed Las Vegas Sphere earlier this month, making the group the fourth artist to grace the stage, following U2, Phish, and Dead & Company.

As previously announced, the group will kick-off their residency from September 20 to 21, followed by gigs on September 27 to 28, October 11 to 12, and October 18 to 19. Then, last week, four more shows were added: November 1 to 2 and November 8 to 9. The new shows are set to take place from December 6 to 7 and 13 to 14 — totaling 16 shows.

Currently, the Eagles lineup consists of frontman Don Henley alongside Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey.

The newly-announced dates will be available for presale on Tuesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a general public sale on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Ticket prices are advertised as ranging from $175-425, though “platinum” and “VIP’ offerings will undoubtedly surge much higher during high demand.

VIP and travel packages for the residency will be sold through Live Nation’s Vibee platform, which is also in place for Dead & Company shows taking place at The Sphere, after Azoff allegedly pushed the band to ditch its longtime experiences partner in favor of the Live Nation-owned company.

| READ: More Azoff, Live Nation Collusion Alleged in Dead & Co VIP vendor Switch |

Find the Eagles’ full list of dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

