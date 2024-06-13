The Las Vegas Sphere has already hosted U2, Phish, and Dead & Company. Now, another iconic rock group is gearing-up to take the stage: The Eagles.

The “Hotel California” stars will play an eight-show run across four weekends this fall, kicking-off on September 20 and running through October 19.

The "Hotel California" stars will play an eight-show run across four weekends this fall, kicking-off on September 20 and running through October 19.

The Eagles will utilize the acclaimed $2.3 billion venue’s 20,000-capacity space, which is equipped with the world’s highest-resolution wrap-around LED screen and 170,000 ultra-directional speakers. It is currently the largest spherical structure on Earth and was designed to be unlike no other entertainment space; its previous shows have offered moving visuals on floor-to-ceiling screens and mind-bending graphics.

This doesn’t come as an entire surprise, as reports emerged earlier this year that The Eagles would perform at The Sphere. They are also the third act to perform at the Sphere that has mega mogul Irving Azoff as a manager – joining U2 and Dead & Company in the feat. Azoff, the former Ticketmaster CEO and Live Nation chair whose Oak View Group was accused of colluding with the promoter giant as part of the Department of Justice’s antitrust lawsuit filed last month, has a long history with Sphere owner James Dolan, having co-founded Azoff/MSG Entertainment with him.

According to a study by Casino.org, which surveyed 3,000 Americans on which rumored artist they’d like to see play the Sphere next, most people opted to see the Lady Gaga. Beyonce, Coldplay and Beatles superstar Paul McCartney also made the list of most anticipated, as well as The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Harry Styles, and KISS.

Currently, The Eagles lineup consists of frontman Don Henley alongside Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey.

An artist presale will take place on Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. Pt via The Eagles’ official website. Fans can also purchase “Official Platinum” and VIP package tickets at that time. Other ticket presales for Eagles at The Sphere include Live Nation and Sirius XM presales, which begin on Thursday, June 19 ahead of the general public sale beginning on Friday, June 20.

Ticket prices are advertised as ranging from $175-425, though “platinum” and “VIP’ offerings will undoubtedly surge much higher during high demand.

VIP and travel packages for The Eagles will be sold through Live Nation’s Vibee platform, which is also in place for Dead & Company shows taking place at The Sphere, after Azoff allegedly pushed the band to ditch its longtime experiences partner in favor of the Live Nation-owned company.

