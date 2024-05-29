Dead & Company, the band that continues the legacy of the Grateful Dead, is set to extend their “Dead Forever—Live at Sphere” residency in Las Vegas. Due to overwhelming demand, the band will add six more shows in August, increasing the total number of performances to 30.

The residency began on May 16 and was initially set to run through July 13, covering 24 dates. The newly added shows will take place from August 1 to 3 and August 7 to 10, offering fans two additional weekends.

The decision to extend the residenct comes as no surprise, given the buzz surrounding the “must-see” immersive experience at the Sphere, a state-of-the-art venue known for its cutting-edge technology. The Sphere boasts a 20,000-capacity space equipped with the world’s highest-resolution wrap-around LED screen.

The band, formed in 2015, includes Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir on guitar and vocals and longtime drummer/percussionist Mickey Hart. They are joined by guitarist John Mayer, keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, and bassist Oteil Burbridge. While original drummer Bill Kreutzmann was part of the initial lineup, he exited the group in 2023, just before the band embarked on what was billed as their “final tour” last summer.

An artist presale is set to start Thursday, May 30, with the general on-sale scheduled for Friday, May 31, at 1 p.m. ET. A complete list of Dead & Company’s “Dead Forever” Sphere residency dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

“Dead Forever” Sphere Residency Dates

May 30, May 31, June 1

June 6, June 7, June 8

June 13, June 14, June 15

June 20, June 21, June 22

July 4, July 5, July 6

July 11, July 12, July 13

Aug. 1, Aug. 2, Aug.3

Aug. 8, Aug. 9, Aug. 10