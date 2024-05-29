Jennifer Lopez’s rumored upcoming Las Vegas residency is reportedly on-the-rocks due to low sales on her North American tour.

According to Page Six, Lopez was reportedly offered $1 million a show for 90 dates in 2025, if a deal follows through. However, the publication reports that deal may be rescinded due to poor tour and album sales.

“MGM is watching her not doing well on the road,” a source close to the situation told the publication. “They are very nervous. It’s pretty rare you have a poor tour and then go to Vegas.”

One source told the outlet that Lopez may be offered less money to perform fewer dates in Vegas, totaling $600,000 to $650,0000 per show, while another inside claimed that a deal with MGM was not officially signed, though talks have “continued.”

At this time, neither the artist nor MGM Grand has responded to Page Six for requests for comment. Neither has released any statements on the matter.

Lopez made headlines earlier this year after she cancelled the final seven shows on her 2024 “This Is Me…Now” tour due to apparent low sales. According to EW, a “logistical issue through the promoter” is a cause for the cancellations. However, a quick search through the ticket maps for each of her upcoming shows painted a different picture, showcasing a sea of blue dots for tickets still listed as up-for-grabs, with many dates showing more tickets listed as available than sold.

In an apparent effort to reignite fans’ interest in seeing the 54-year-old star, organizers renamed the tour: “This Is Me…Now | The Greatest Hits.” This Is Me… Now — Lopez’s first studio album in 10 years — just dropped in February with an accompanying film, “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.”