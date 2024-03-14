Jennifer Lopez is slated to embark on her first North American tour in five years, but now, amid apparent poor sales, seven of the gigs have been called-off.

Lopz’s “This Is Me…Now” tour is slated to kick-off in Orlando on June 26, spanning three months through mid-August.

As of Wednesday, the Latin superstar’s events in Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston — scheduled from August 20 to 31 — were listed as cancelled on Ticketmaster. The shows in Cleveland and Houston were previously removed from the tour’s original announcement, though the other dates simply read: “Unfortunately the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund.”

Lopez has not commented on the news, and there is no word on a reason for the cancellations. According to EW, a “logistical issue through the promoter” is a cause for the cancellations, however, a quick search through the ticket maps for each of her upcoming shows paint a different picture.

The tour is still scheduled to make 30 stops, yet Ticketmaster’s seating charts show a sea of blue dots for tickets still listed as up-for-grabs, with many dates showing more tickets listed as available than sold.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts regarding the cancellations:

This is shocking. Look at how many tickets remain for the second stop of #JenniferLopez's upcoming tour! Tickets have been on sale for a while! This is in Miami – a big city with a lot of Latinos, her demo – and it's a Friday night! Eeek!!! pic.twitter.com/SX1BgIfk2R — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) March 14, 2024

why did Jennifer Lopez aka JLo cancel shows in 7 cities…Nashville, New Orleans, Raleigh, Atlanta, Houston, Cleveland and Tampa?

LOW TICKET SALES!

don't have insider info just common sense nerd brain. 20,000 seat arenas are hard to sellout. should've done 10,000 seat venues. — Love L.A.- 99% (@loveandhatela) March 13, 2024

Two things can be true: Jennifer Lopez's low ticket sales are a reminder that Ticketmaster's prices are insanely too expensive for the average fan. What's also true is no Meet & Greet for ANY artist should be $3,000. pic.twitter.com/jHNsppv8lk — houze with a Z. (@TravisHouze) March 14, 2024

I’m so upset!! Why hasn’t anyone even said anything about this yet? — B💋 (@pinkfridaytwink) March 9, 2024

I am so upset 😭 @JLo cancelled her concert at @PNCArena for her tour 😭😭😭😭 this would have been my first time seeing her in concert after being a huge fan my whole life. #JenniferLopez

I’m devastated — reality tv obsession (@tv_obsession) March 9, 2024

What do you think? Vote on whether or not Lopez’s dates were called-off due to poor sales or another issue in our poll below:

Jennifer Lopez cancelled a handful of shows on her upcoming tour. While some site a "logistical issue," others are pointing to slow sales. Why do you think she called-off the gigs? — TicketNews (@TicketNews) March 14, 2024

This Is Me… Now is Lopez’s first studio album in 10 years – which just dropped February 16 with an accompanying film, “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story,” available for streaming on Prime Video.

See the full list of Lopez’s upcoming tour dates, as well as cancelled shows, below:

“This Is Me…Now The Tour” 2024 Tour Dates

06/26 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

06/28 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

07/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/03 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

07/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

07/06 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

07/13 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

07/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

07/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

07/19 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

07/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

07/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/26 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

07/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

07/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

08/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

08/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

0̶8̶/̶2̶0̶ ̶–̶ ̶C̶l̶e̶v̶e̶l̶a̶n̶d̶,̶ ̶O̶H̶ ̶@̶ ̶R̶o̶c̶k̶e̶t̶ ̶M̶o̶r̶t̶g̶a̶g̶e̶ ̶F̶i̶e̶l̶d̶H̶o̶u̶s̶e̶

̶0̶8̶/̶2̶2̶ ̶–̶ ̶N̶a̶s̶h̶v̶i̶l̶l̶e̶,̶ ̶T̶N̶ ̶@̶ ̶B̶r̶i̶d̶g̶e̶s̶t̶o̶n̶e̶ ̶A̶r̶e̶n̶a̶

̶0̶8̶/̶2̶4̶ ̶–̶ ̶R̶a̶l̶e̶i̶g̶h̶,̶ ̶N̶C̶ ̶@̶ ̶P̶N̶C̶ ̶A̶r̶e̶n̶a̶

̶0̶8̶/̶2̶5̶ ̶–̶ ̶A̶t̶l̶a̶n̶t̶a̶,̶ ̶G̶A̶ ̶@̶ ̶S̶t̶a̶t̶e̶ ̶F̶a̶r̶m̶ ̶A̶r̶e̶n̶a̶̶

̶0̶8̶/̶2̶7̶ ̶–̶ ̶T̶a̶m̶p̶a̶,̶ ̶F̶L̶ ̶@̶ ̶A̶m̶a̶l̶i̶e̶ ̶A̶r̶e̶n̶a̶

̶0̶8̶/̶3̶0̶ ̶–̶ ̶N̶e̶w̶ ̶O̶r̶l̶e̶a̶n̶s̶,̶ ̶L̶A̶ ̶@̶ ̶S̶m̶o̶o̶t̶h̶i̶e̶ ̶K̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶C̶e̶n̶t̶e̶r̶

̶0̶8̶/̶3̶1̶ ̶–̶ ̶H̶o̶u̶s̶t̶o̶n̶,̶ ̶T̶X̶ ̶@̶ ̶T̶o̶y̶o̶t̶a̶ ̶C̶e̶n̶t̶e̶r̶