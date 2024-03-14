Jennifer Lopez is slated to embark on her first North American tour in five years, but now, amid apparent poor sales, seven of the gigs have been called-off.

Lopz’s “This Is Me…Now” tour is slated to kick-off in Orlando on June 26, spanning three months through mid-August.

As of Wednesday, the Latin superstar’s events in Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston — scheduled from August 20 to 31 — were listed as cancelled on Ticketmaster. The shows in Cleveland and Houston were previously removed from the tour’s original announcement, though the other dates simply read: “Unfortunately the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund.”

Lopez has not commented on the news, and there is no word on a reason for the cancellations. According to EW, a “logistical issue through the promoter” is a cause for the cancellations, however, a quick search through the ticket maps for each of her upcoming shows paint a different picture.

The tour is still scheduled to make 30 stops, yet Ticketmaster’s seating charts show a sea of blue dots for tickets still listed as up-for-grabs, with many dates showing more tickets listed as available than sold.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts regarding the cancellations:

This Is Me… Now is Lopez’s first studio album in 10 years – which just dropped February 16 with an accompanying film, “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story,” available for streaming on Prime Video.

See the full list of Lopez’s upcoming tour dates, as well as cancelled shows, below:

“This Is Me…Now The Tour” 2024 Tour Dates 

06/26 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

06/28 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

07/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/03 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

07/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

07/06 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

07/13 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

07/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

07/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

07/19 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

07/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

07/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/26 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

07/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

07/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

08/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

08/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

0̶8̶/̶2̶0̶ ̶–̶ ̶C̶l̶e̶v̶e̶l̶a̶n̶d̶,̶ ̶O̶H̶ ̶@̶ ̶R̶o̶c̶k̶e̶t̶ ̶M̶o̶r̶t̶g̶a̶g̶e̶ ̶F̶i̶e̶l̶d̶H̶o̶u̶s̶e̶
̶0̶8̶/̶2̶2̶ ̶–̶ ̶N̶a̶s̶h̶v̶i̶l̶l̶e̶,̶ ̶T̶N̶ ̶@̶ ̶B̶r̶i̶d̶g̶e̶s̶t̶o̶n̶e̶ ̶A̶r̶e̶n̶a̶
̶0̶8̶/̶2̶4̶ ̶–̶ ̶R̶a̶l̶e̶i̶g̶h̶,̶ ̶N̶C̶ ̶@̶ ̶P̶N̶C̶ ̶A̶r̶e̶n̶a̶
̶0̶8̶/̶2̶5̶ ̶–̶ ̶A̶t̶l̶a̶n̶t̶a̶,̶ ̶G̶A̶ ̶@̶ ̶S̶t̶a̶t̶e̶ ̶F̶a̶r̶m̶ ̶A̶r̶e̶n̶a̶̶
̶0̶8̶/̶2̶7̶ ̶–̶ ̶T̶a̶m̶p̶a̶,̶ ̶F̶L̶ ̶@̶ ̶A̶m̶a̶l̶i̶e̶ ̶A̶r̶e̶n̶a̶
̶0̶8̶/̶3̶0̶ ̶–̶ ̶N̶e̶w̶ ̶O̶r̶l̶e̶a̶n̶s̶,̶ ̶L̶A̶ ̶@̶ ̶S̶m̶o̶o̶t̶h̶i̶e̶ ̶K̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶C̶e̶n̶t̶e̶r̶
̶0̶8̶/̶3̶1̶ ̶–̶ ̶H̶o̶u̶s̶t̶o̶n̶,̶ ̶T̶X̶ ̶@̶ ̶T̶o̶y̶o̶t̶a̶ ̶C̶e̶n̶t̶e̶r̶

