Jennifer Lopez is back after a five-year hiatus from touring – announcing her much-awaited comeback trek to coincide with her new album and film, both titled “This Is Me… Now.”
The 34-date “This Is Me…Now The Tour” will begin on June 26 at Orlando’s Kia Center, crossing the United States and Canada. From there, Lopez is scheduled to visit cities such as Austin, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, and New York City before wrapping up on August 31 in Houston at the Toyota Center.
This Is Me… Now is Lopez’s first studio album in 10 years – set to be released February 16 with an accompanying film, “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story,” available for streaming on Prime Video.
Fans looking to secure their spots can obtain pre-sale tickets on Thursday, February 22 using the access code ENERGY via Lopez’s official website, followed by a general public sale on Friday, February 23. Additionally, members of Lopez’s fan club and subscribers of Citi and Verizon will have exclusive access to pre-sales. Once tickets for “This Is Me… Now The Tour” are on sale, fans can head to MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
“This Is Me…Now The Tour” 2024 Tour Dates
06/26 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/28 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
07/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/03 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
07/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
07/06 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
07/13 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
07/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
07/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
07/19 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
07/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
07/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/26 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
07/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
07/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
08/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
08/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
08/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
08/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
08/31 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
