Jennifer Lopez is back after a five-year hiatus from touring – announcing her much-awaited comeback trek to coincide with her new album and film, both titled “This Is Me… Now.”

The 34-date “This Is Me…Now The Tour” will begin on June 26 at Orlando’s Kia Center, crossing the United States and Canada. From there, Lopez is scheduled to visit cities such as Austin, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, and New York City before wrapping up on August 31 in Houston at the Toyota Center.

This Is Me… Now is Lopez’s first studio album in 10 years – set to be released February 16 with an accompanying film, “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story,” available for streaming on Prime Video.

Fans looking to secure their spots can obtain pre-sale tickets on Thursday, February 22 using the access code ENERGY via Lopez’s official website, followed by a general public sale on Friday, February 23. Additionally, members of Lopez’s fan club and subscribers of Citi and Verizon will have exclusive access to pre-sales. Once tickets for “This Is Me… Now The Tour” are on sale, fans can head to MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

“This Is Me…Now The Tour” 2024 Tour Dates

06/26 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

06/28 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

07/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/03 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

07/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

07/06 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

07/13 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

07/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

07/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

07/19 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

07/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

07/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/26 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

07/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

07/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

08/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

08/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

08/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

08/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

08/31 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center