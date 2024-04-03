After quietly cancelling the final seven shows on her forthcoming tour due to apparent low sales, Jennifer Lopez’s team has rebranded her tour to feature the Latin superstar’s greatest hits.

Originally, the Live Nation-backed tour, dubbed “This Is Me…Now,” was set to hit 30 cities across 34 dates this summer. However, after the tour announcement, Lopez made headlines for reportedly low sales, and one after one, several gigs on the tour were called-off, including performances in Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, Cleveland, and Houston. There was no reason listed for the cancellations except for a blanket statement: “unfortunately the event organizer has had to cancel your event.”

According to EW, a “logistical issue through the promoter” is a cause for the cancellations. However, a quick search through the ticket maps for each of her upcoming shows painted a different picture, showcasing a sea of blue dots for tickets still listed as up-for-grabs, with many dates showing more tickets listed as available than sold.

Now, organizers have rebranded the tour — in an apparent effort to reignite fans’ interest in seeing the 54-year-old star — by naming the trek “This Is Me…Now | The Greatest Hits.” Additionally, three more dates were added to the tour, with second nights added at Miami’s Kaseya Center, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and Lopez’s homecoming show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

While Live Nation nor Lopez have acknowledged the name change, sponsored Facebook ads showcase the new branding, which was also recognized by a handful of venues.

This Is Me… Now is Lopez’s first studio album in 10 years – which just dropped February 16 with an accompanying film, “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story,” available for streaming on Prime Video.

Find the updated list of Lopez’s upcoming tour dates below:

Jennifer Lopez | This Is Me…Now: The Greatest Hits Tour

06/26 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

06/28 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

06/29 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

07/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/03 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

07/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

07/06 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

07/13 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

07/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

07/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

07/19 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

07/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

07/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/26 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

07/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

07/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

08/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

08/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden