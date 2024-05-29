Metalcore group Asking Alexandria is hitting the road this fall for a tour across North America with a stacked round of supporting artists.
The forthcoming run, which will serve as the group’s second leg of their “All My Friends” tour, is set to kick-off at The District in Sioux Falls. From there, they’ll appear in Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, Cincinnati, Boston, Nashville, and Las Vegas. Along the way, they’ll appear at The Belasco in Los Angeles, Revel in Albuquerque, New Haven’s Toad’s Place, House of Blues Cleveland, and The Fillmore in San Francisco before wrapping-up at Senator Theater in Chico, California on November 2.
Throughout the trek, Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive will provide direct support, with special guests Archers opening the show.
Asking Alexandria will be touring in support of their 2023 LP Where Do We Go from Here?, which features singles “Dark Void” and “Psychos.” Their eighth studio record follows 2021’s See What’s On the Inside.
Tickets to Asking Alexandria’s fall tour head on sale Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. local time, with several presales taking place throughout the week. Find various ticketing options, as well as the group’s full list of upcoming tour dates, below:
Asking Alexandria | “All My Friends Tour” 2024 Dates
09/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
09/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club – The Rave Hall
09/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
09/28 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
10/01 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues – Chicago
10/02 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
10/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
10/05 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cleveland
10/06 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/08 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
10/09 – Portland, ME @ Aura
10/11 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
10/12 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
10/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/15 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex – Piedmont Hall
10/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
10/18 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/20 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/22 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/23 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom
10/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
10/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre – Tucson
10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
10/30 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre
11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
11/02 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theater