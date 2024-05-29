Metalcore group Asking Alexandria is hitting the road this fall for a tour across North America with a stacked round of supporting artists.

The forthcoming run, which will serve as the group’s second leg of their “All My Friends” tour, is set to kick-off at The District in Sioux Falls. From there, they’ll appear in Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, Cincinnati, Boston, Nashville, and Las Vegas. Along the way, they’ll appear at The Belasco in Los Angeles, Revel in Albuquerque, New Haven’s Toad’s Place, House of Blues Cleveland, and The Fillmore in San Francisco before wrapping-up at Senator Theater in Chico, California on November 2.

Throughout the trek, Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive will provide direct support, with special guests Archers opening the show.

Asking Alexandria will be touring in support of their 2023 LP Where Do We Go from Here?, which features singles “Dark Void” and “Psychos.” Their eighth studio record follows 2021’s See What’s On the Inside.

Tickets to Asking Alexandria’s fall tour head on sale Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. local time, with several presales taking place throughout the week. Find various ticketing options, as well as the group’s full list of upcoming tour dates, below:

Asking Alexandria | “All My Friends Tour” 2024 Dates

09/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

09/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club – The Rave Hall

09/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

09/28 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/01 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues – Chicago

10/02 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

10/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

10/05 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cleveland

10/06 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/08 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

10/09 – Portland, ME @ Aura

10/11 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

10/12 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

10/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/15 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex – Piedmont Hall

10/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

10/18 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/20 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/22 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/23 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom

10/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

10/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre – Tucson

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

10/30 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre

11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/02 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theater