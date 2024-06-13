A new music venue is set to open in Ottawa, but amid the excitement of more music opportunities in the city, many are lashing out at its owner: entertainment giant Live Nation.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) announced it signed an offer to lease an agreement with Live Nation Canada to operate the new live music and entertainment venue in downtown Ottawa. The yet-to-be-named mid-size venue is set to open at 47-57 Rideau Street — which formerly housed a bookstore. According to the NCC, the venue is expected to open in late 2025 “after the necessary renovations are made to the building.”

NCC Ceo Tobi Nussbaum noted in a statement that the commission is “pleased to play a positive role in the collective efforts of local partners to revitalize the downtown core of the Capital post-COVID.”

“This new state-of-the-art live music and entertainment venue in the heart of downtown will be a great destination for residents and visitors, contribute to increased economic activity for local restaurants and shops, and generate vibrancy and excitement for the National Capital Region as a whole,” Nussbaum said.

While Canadian eventgoers are happy with the announcement of a new venue in the city — which will help bring more touring artists to the area — many expressed their frustration with the NCC’s decision to partner with Live Nation, who is currently targeted in an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice over its business practices. Music fans took to social media to share their mixed opinions, calling out Live Nation’s predatory ticketing practices, expensive ticket prices, and monopolistic behavior.

In bed with @LiveNationCAD? The same org. that the U.S. DoJ is suing for their predatory, anti-competitive, monopolistic behaviours that starve artists and gouge consumers? Those guys? Where’s the Canadian @CompBureau? Nice work NCC, U never fail to impress. Nice low bar tho… — CommsPierre (@ivox_pierre) June 12, 2024

Happy about the venue but fuck off @LiveNationON. Canada has enough monopolies and the government shouldn’t be supporting them with deals like this. Support like this should have been given to Zaphods or Babylon. — Brendo (@SolidSnakk) June 12, 2024

#LiveNation is accused by the US DoJ of “using long-term contracts to keep venues from choosing rival ticketers, blocking venues from using multiple ticket sellers and threatening venues that they could lose money and fans if they don’t choose Ticketmaster.”

This mirrors a similar situation last year when Live Nation announced its purchase of Toronto’s Opera House. While the venue gained its reputation as a relatively affordable independent venue, fans lashed out at Live Nation’s ownership, noting that prices would increase from the “real estate company” and the Toronto venue would be just another property to add to the entertainment giant’s growing portfolio.