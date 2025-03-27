Manchester City Taps viagogo for Global Hospitality Ticketing Partnership

Manchester City has signed a multi-year global partnership with ticket marketplace viagogo, aimed at broadening access to hospitality and women’s team match tickets for fans worldwide.

Under the agreement, select hospitality tickets for Manchester City men’s home fixtures and tickets for women’s team matches will be made available directly through viagogo’s platform. The move gives international supporters new opportunities to attend live matches, leveraging viagogo’s reach in 195 countries and 33 languages.

Ticket listings provided through the partnership will carry an “Official Partner” designation, signaling to buyers that the offerings are verified by the club. Fans will also be able to relist their tickets through viagogo if they are unable to attend, in accordance with the terms of sale.

The deal expands on Manchester City’s existing ticketing infrastructure by offering a new, trusted resale and distribution outlet. Both organizations say the partnership is designed to enhance the ticket-buying experience while promoting safe and transparent ticketing practices.

“We’re pleased to welcome viagogo as an Official Partner of Manchester City,” Danny Wilson, managing director of Manchester City Operations, said in a statement. “By working closely with viagogo throughout this partnership, we will be able to offer a secure, safe option for fans to purchase hospitality in this way, improving access and best practices alongside our current ticketing infrastructure.”

Beyond ticket sales, the club will also gain access to viagogo’s global data and insights to better understand its fanbase and shape future ticketing strategies.

“Manchester City understands the importance of its supporter base both in the UK and across the world,” Matt Drew, viagogo’s international business development lead, said. “This partnership also highlights the benefits of viagogo’s direct issuance strategy, enabling Manchester City to distribute ticket inventory directly on the platform, giving fans more choice to see world-class football.”

The Premier League club joins other high-profile sports organizations working with viagogo, including Formula One’s BWT Alpine team. Its sister brand, StubHub North America, partners with the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball.

Hospitality tickets through viagogo are available for purchase beginning on Thursday here.