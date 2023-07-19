Live Nation Canada added another historic venue to its ever-growing portfolio, announcing its purchase of Toronto’s Opera House last week, but fans are not nearly as excited as the entertainment giant is about the pickup. Open for more than a century, The Opera House opened in 1909 and was renovated to its current configuration after being purchased in 1989 by the Elinas family and converted from a single-screen movie facility. Since that point, it has hosted performances by artists including Metallica, Nirvana, Eminem, A$AP Rocky, MIA, Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, Halsey, Ghostface, Tenille Townes, and many more.

“We’re honoured to add The Opera House to our venue portfolio in Canada,” says Wayne Zronik, President, Business Operations, Live Nation Canada. “This venue has played an important role in shaping Toronto’s vibrant arts and culture scene and we’re eager to showcase the best of The Opera House and build on the legacy that the Ellinas family have built.”

With a reputation for being relatively affordable as an independent venue, fans have expressed their concern about the infamous company taking over the 950-seat historical building and what it means for ticket prices.

In 2021, The GM of Toronto's beloved The Opera House in #Ontario posted this pic. This morning I see on It has been sold to #livenation am wondering if the venue cared for Live music, or Livenation more? This is a sad day not only for the City of #Toronto, But for #canadianmusic pic.twitter.com/xmvdsXlbWQ — Jordan Matchett (@MatchettMusC2C) July 13, 2023

Goodbye cheap shows at the opera house https://t.co/RfmjBagO2W — Craig ⑂ (@crgmyrs) July 12, 2023 fuck dude why do we keep letting live nation take over every single venue ever. just makes their monopoly over the entire live music industry even stronger. it’s gotta be rough to be a new artist trying to actually make any profit on a tour these days https://t.co/UxuLCASdzG — seb (legally mandated queer) (@djsvibedelivery) July 12, 2023 Particularly concerning to some is the fact that The Opera House is just one of many Toronto venues now operated by Live Nation, which dominates entertainment in North America in a way that almost defies belief, according to research published by the American Economic Liberties Project. The worst news I've heard for small bands and music fans. Why is Livenation on a crusade to buy up so many small venues in Ontario? First the Kee, now Opera House? Something stinks. This is a complete monopoly and it's gross. — 🎶🌈Amber Waves🌈🎶 (@dancescatharsis) July 12, 2023 Angry Opera house goers are even calling Live Nation a, “real estate company,” meaning they just want to own property after property, making it another thing to add to their portfolio.

The venue will continue to be managed by the Ellinas family on a day-to-day basis under the Live Nation umbrella.

“The success of this legendary venue is due to the support from our partners, promoters, artists, management and agents who trusted us with hosting their events over the years,” says Athena Ellinas-Towers, General Manager, The Opera House. “Most importantly our staff, those that are here with us today and those that have been here throughout the past. We are honoured to have Live Nation Canada continue to bring the best in music, culture, and fan experiences to our historic venue for years to come.”

Last Updated on July 19, 2023