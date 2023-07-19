Lil Tjay announced his highly anticipated global tour, Beat The Odds, which will take place across North America, Australia, and New Zealand this fall. The tour aims to promote his latest album, “222,” and will feature a total of 22 performances.

The tour kicks off on Thursday, September 21, at the UPMC Event Center in Pittsburgh, PA. The journey will then take Lil Tjay to various cities including Auckland, NZ, Sydney, AU, Toronto, ON, Chicago, IL, Los Angeles, CA, and many more, before concluding on Friday, December 15, at The Midway in San Francisco, CA.

Lil Tjay’s tour announcement comes fresh off the announcement of the rapper’s new album, “222,” which was released on Friday, July 14. The album holds significant meaning for the artist, symbolizing his personal growth and resilience following a traumatic shooting incident in June of the previous year. “222” encapsulates Lil Tjay’s transformative journey while showcasing his unparalleled vulnerability, storytelling prowess, and exceptional skills within the realm of hip-hop. The album consists of 15 tracks, boasting an impressive lineup of collaborations with notable artists such as Polo G, NBA Youngboy, Summer Walker, The Kid Laroi, and more. Fans can listen to the album online by visiting [LINK].

For those eager to secure their spots at Lil Tjay’s North American tour dates, tickets will be available for purchase starting with a Lil Tjay paid member presale on Tuesday, July 18, at 10 AM local time. Additional presale opportunities will be offered throughout the week leading up to the general onsale, commencing on Friday, July 21, at 12 PM local time.

Tickets for the New Zealand and Australia tour dates will be available starting with an Artist presale on Tuesday, July 18, at 12 PM local time. Similar to the North American leg, additional presales will take place in the week preceding the general onsale, which begins on Friday, July 21, at 12 PM local time.

BEAT THE ODDS 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Sep 21 — Pittsburgh, PA | UPMC Event Center *

Sat Sep 23 — Bridgeport, CT | Total Mortgage Arena

Sat Sep 30 — Halifax, NS | Scotiabank Centre

Mon Oct 02 — Ottawa, ON | The Arena @ TD Place

Tue Oct 03 — London, ON | Budweiser Gardens

Thu Oct 05 — Saskatoon, SK | Sasktel Centre

Sat Oct 07 — Vancouver, BC | Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Fri Oct 13 — Auckland, NZ | Spark Arena

Tue Oct 17 — Sydney, AU | Hordern Pavillion

Fri Oct 20 — Melbourne, AU | Festival Hall

Sat Oct 21 — Brisbane, AU | The Fortitude Music Hall

Wed Nov 22 — New York, NY | The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Fri Nov 24 — Toronto, ON | Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sat Nov 25 — Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 30 — Washington, DC | Echostage

Fri Dec 01 — Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia

Sat Dec 02 — Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Dec 03 — Madison, WI | The Sylvee

Thu Dec 07 — Portland, OR | Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sat Dec 09 — Seattle, WA | WAMU Theater

Thu Dec 14 — Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium

Fri Dec 15 — San Francisco, CA | The Midway