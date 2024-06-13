The alternative rock band Sixpence None the Richer is going on tour for the first time in over two decades. Announced as a 25th anniversary celebration, their “We Are Love” tour is set to begin this fall.

“We Are Love” is scheduled to begin on October 10 in Knoxville at Yee-Haw. From there, the band is slated to make stops in various cities such as Birmingham, Oklahoma City, Dallas, New Orleans, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York before their final performance on November 4 in Raleigh at The Pour House.

The tour is set to feature the original members of the band, with Leigh Nash, Matt Slocum, Dale Baker, and Justin Cary.

Tickets for the “We Are Love” tour will be available to the general public starting Friday, June 14.

As they gear up for their tour, Sixpence None the Richer is also working on new music. The band members have expressed their enthusiasm about this new chapter.

“I am beyond grateful to be making new music with my bandmates again and cannot wait to bring it to our longtime fans — and new ones as well,” Nash said in a statement.

“I would say that making new Sixpence music has felt like picking up where we left off close to 20 years ago, but everyone in this band has grown and become better musicians, better writers, better performers, and we are making better music as a result,” Slocum added.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

Sixpence None the Richer Tickets

Sixpence None the Richer tickets at MEGAseats

Sixpence None the Richer tickets at Sixpence None the Richer official website

Sixpence None the Richer tickets at StubHub

Sixpence None the Richer tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Sixpence None the Richer tickets at Vivid Seats

We Are Love Tour Dates

10/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Yee-Haw

10/11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Wire & Wood

10/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Workplay

10/13 – Memphis, TN @ Lafayette’s Music Room

10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon

10/15 – Wichita, KS @ Wave

10/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

10/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

10/18 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

10/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/20 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish – HOB

10/22 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl

10/23 – Indianapolis, IL @ The Vogue

10/24 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery Chicago

10/26 – St. Louis, MO @ City Winery St. Louis

10/27 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

10/28 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

10/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ City Winery Pittsburgh

10/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery Philadelphia

11/01 – Boston, MA @ City Winery Boston

11/02 – New York, NY @ City Winery New York

11/03 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

11/04 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House