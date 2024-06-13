The alternative rock band Sixpence None the Richer is going on tour for the first time in over two decades. Announced as a 25th anniversary celebration, their “We Are Love” tour is set to begin this fall.
“We Are Love” is scheduled to begin on October 10 in Knoxville at Yee-Haw. From there, the band is slated to make stops in various cities such as Birmingham, Oklahoma City, Dallas, New Orleans, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York before their final performance on November 4 in Raleigh at The Pour House.
The tour is set to feature the original members of the band, with Leigh Nash, Matt Slocum, Dale Baker, and Justin Cary.
Tickets for the “We Are Love” tour will be available to the general public starting Friday, June 14.
As they gear up for their tour, Sixpence None the Richer is also working on new music. The band members have expressed their enthusiasm about this new chapter.
“I am beyond grateful to be making new music with my bandmates again and cannot wait to bring it to our longtime fans — and new ones as well,” Nash said in a statement.
“I would say that making new Sixpence music has felt like picking up where we left off close to 20 years ago, but everyone in this band has grown and become better musicians, better writers, better performers, and we are making better music as a result,” Slocum added.
A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:
We Are Love Tour Dates
10/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Yee-Haw
10/11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Wire & Wood
10/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Workplay
10/13 – Memphis, TN @ Lafayette’s Music Room
10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon
10/15 – Wichita, KS @ Wave
10/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head
10/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater
10/18 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall
10/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
10/20 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish – HOB
10/22 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl
10/23 – Indianapolis, IL @ The Vogue
10/24 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
10/25 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery Chicago
10/26 – St. Louis, MO @ City Winery St. Louis
10/27 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
10/28 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
10/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ City Winery Pittsburgh
10/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery Philadelphia
11/01 – Boston, MA @ City Winery Boston
11/02 – New York, NY @ City Winery New York
11/03 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
11/04 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House