2025 Las Vegas Residencies and Tips for Scoring Tickets

Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign | Photo byThomas Wolf via Wikimedia Commons

Las Vegas continues to be a prime destination for live entertainment in addition to the iconic casino scene, attracting top artists for limited-time residencies from Elvis Presley, Celine Dion, Cher and even Britney Spears.

This year, major stars like Alanis Morissette, the Backstreet Boys, Kelly Clarkson, and Bruno Mars, among others, are set to hit the Vegas stages, making it crucial for fans to plan ahead to secure tickets for these high demand shows.



Upcoming Las Vegas Residencies

Alanis Morissette

Morissette will perform her first ever residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from October 15 to November 2, 2025. This will be a limited 8-date run, and the 90’s star’s setlist will likely feature classics from Jagged Little Pill as well as tracks from her latest album, The Storm Before the Calm.

Backstreet Boys

Arguably the biggest boy band ever is bringing their Into The Millennium residency to Sphere Las Vegas for a nine show run in July 2025. Avid fans can expect the boys to deliver a nostalgic setlist featuring Millennium hits like “I Want It That Way” and “Larger Than Life.”

Kelly Clarkson

Following her successful Chemistry residency in 2023, the artist returns with Studio Sessions residency which will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from July through November 2025. The show promises to give a more intimate look at her music.

Bruno Mars

Mars will be returning to Dolby Live at Park MGM for seven performances between May 21 and June 2, 2025. Known for his electric stage presence, fans can expect performances of hits like “Locked Out of Heaven”, “24K Magic” and perhaps some of his latest work with the Silk Sonic project.



Tips for Scoring Tickets



Securing tickets to these in-demand residencies will most likely be challenging, but these five strategies might improve your chances.



1. Take Advantage of Presales

Many artists offer presale opportunities for fan club members, credit card holders, or venue subscribers before general sales begin. Signing up for these presales can give you early access to tickets before they sell out, though you should be ready to act quickly when this happens.



2. Compare Ticket Platforms

Official ticket sellers like Ticketmaster and venue websites should be your choices, but checking resale platforms such as Ticket Club and StubHub can yield better prices at times. Always compare multiple sources to find the best deal, and definitely make sure to avoid unauthorized sellers or shady forums!

If a show has multiple performance dates, you should consider attending on a weekday instead of a weekend for better availability and potentially lower prices. Although Las Vegas is always packed with visitors, there could still be a difference in the demand. Also, different seating sections can improve your chances of securing tickets at a relatively reasonable cost.

4. Sign Up for Venue and Artist Newsletters

Subscribing to official newsletters from the artists themselves, their fan pages, social media platforms, venues like The Colosseum, Sphere Las Vegas, and Dolby Live can provide you with exclusive ticket alerts, presale codes, and early access opportunities. It’s worth giving this a try.

5. Look for VIP Packages and Last-Minute Releases

VIP packages are for sure pricier, but they often come with perks like premium seating and exclusive merchandise that can make a huge difference in the experience. Additionally, some venues release last-minute tickets on the day of the show, so checking box offices in person can be the absolute last resort option if you missed out during initial sales. Again, avoid people trying to sell tickets in-person as these could be scams.

By following these strategies (and of course, staying in tune with the news here at ticketnews.com to see if there’s something that you might have missed on other sites!), you can increase your chances of securing tickets for the top Las Vegas residencies without overpaying. With proper planning, you can enjoy performances by your favorite artists without the stress of last-minute ticket hunting.