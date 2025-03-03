Alanis Morissette Announces Las Vegas Residency

There’s something “You Oughta Know” — Alanis Morissette is heading to the Sin City.

Alt-rock star Morissette revealed that she’ll host her first-ever Las Vegas residency this fall. The limited, 8-date run will take place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, running from October 15 through November 2.

Tickets head on sale with a fan club presale on Tuesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by additional presales throughout the week. A general on sale is slated for Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. PT here. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Ahead of the residency, Morissette will be performing internationally, taking the stage at Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, Costa 21 in Peru, Festival Estereo Picnic in Colombia, and Lolla Brazil. She’ll also appear at U.S. festivals Beachlife and Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend.

Morissette, who rose to fame in the mid-’90s with her smash-hit debut Jagged Little Pill, known for “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic,” and “All I Really Want. She last released her 10th studio album, The Storm Before the Calm, in 2022.

Find Morissette’s full list of residency dates below:

Alanis Morissette | Las Vegas Residency 2025

October 15

October 17

October 18

October 22

October 24

October 25

November 1

November 2

