Athletics Hire Raiders, OVG Alum Marc Badain as President Ahead of Las Vegas Move

Prior to his work at Oak View Group, Badain was with the Raiders - including a central role in the development of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Photo: Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

The Oakland Athletics have appointed Marc Badain as the team’s new president, the club announced Thursday. Badain, who played a key role in relocating the NFL’s Raiders to Las Vegas and developing Allegiant Stadium, officially began his new role on March 6, 2025.

Badain joins the Athletics from Oak View Group Las Vegas, where he served as president of arena and entertainment projects, overseeing the planning of a multi-billion-dollar resort and arena. His career with the Raiders spanned over three decades, including seven years as team president, positioning him as a key figure in the franchise’s transition to Las Vegas.

Welcome to the Green & Gold! pic.twitter.com/de0qJlrCNx — Athletics (@Athletics) March 6, 2025

“We are excited to welcome Marc to the Athletics,” said A’s owner John Fisher. “His vast experience, particularly his work on the opening of Allegiant Stadium and overseeing the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas, makes him a great addition to our team at this pivotal moment. His leadership, commitment to the community, and ability to oversee transformative projects will be key as we look to build a strong and successful future in Southern Nevada.”

Sandy Dean, who had been serving as the team’s interim president, will now transition to the role of vice chairman. Dean will continue representing the ownership group and remain involved in the development of the Athletics’ planned Las Vegas ballpark.

Badain began his career with the Raiders as a training camp intern in 1991 before rising through the ranks, serving as the team’s chief financial officer in 2004 before becoming president. His experience in managing large-scale projects and navigating complex business operations will be crucial as the Athletics plan their move to Las Vegas.

“I’m honored to join the Athletics and help guide the team into a new era of success,” said Badain. “Las Vegas is a city that celebrates innovation and excellence, and I’m excited to work alongside the team, the fans, and the community to create something extraordinary.”

Community leaders have expressed support for the hiring, including MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle, who praised Badain’s experience in bringing Major League Baseball to the Las Vegas Strip. Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick echoed the sentiment, noting Badain’s deep ties to the community and ability to build strong relationships.

A native of Rochester, N.Y., Badain holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Emory University and an MBA from the University of California’s Walter A. Haas School of Business. He remains actively involved in the community, serving on multiple nonprofit boards in Las Vegas.

As the Athletics prepare to leave Oakland and establish their new home in Las Vegas, Badain’s leadership is expected to play a critical role in shaping the team’s future and the city’s expanding sports landscape.