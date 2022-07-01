Oak View Group Tap Randy Morton, Marc Badain to Lead Vegas Project

Los Angeles-based Oak View Group (OVG) has announced its hiring of two established executives to lead the company’s massive Las Vegas project. The group...

Los Angeles-based Oak View Group (OVG) has announced its hiring of two established executives to lead the company’s massive Las Vegas project. The group announced a $3 billion development plan that would include a hotel, casino, and 20,000-seat arena in Las Vegas at the end of March this year, distinguished as being the company’s largest project to date. Three months after this announcement, OVG appointed Randy Morton as president of OVG Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, and Marc Badain as president of OVG Las Vegas Sports and Entertainment venues.

Most known for his role as president and chief operating officer (COO) of Bellagio Resort & Casino, Rand Morton later worked as the co-CEO of the Foley Entertainment Group. Under his direction, Bellagio received the AAA Five Diamond Award from 2002 to the present, and became the first Las Vegas casino-hotel to obtain this award.

Marc Badain, on the other hand, was the president of the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League (NFL) from 2013 until his resignation in 2021. He was appreciated with his role in completing the move from Oakland to Las Vegas and finishing the team’s new home, Allegiant Stadium.

The pair, Morton and Badain, are also joined by Patrick Crockett who is going to be responsible for the hotel-casino financial consultancy. The trio will be based in Las Vegas with Crockett reporting to Badain and Morton. The new presidents will supervise the development of creating an NBA arena and resort in Las Vegas.

Chairman and CEO of OVG, and also experienced sports arena executive Tim Leiweke shared his thoughts about the new appointments: “Our Las Vegas project represents a critical first step for OVG in seamlessly integrating the greatest in new and innovative hotel and casino offerings with the best in-arena development and live entertainment.” He added that unprecedented project was an industry game-changer, but to do it right meant putting the best team in place.

While luring an NBA team to the new stadium is reportedly a big part of the plans, OVG Las Vegas arena would be competing with other venues including AEG’s T-Mobile Arena (20,000 capacity and home to the Las Vegas Golden Knights) and MGM’s Grand Garden Arena (17,000 capacity) for events, as well as larger spaces like the new Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“It’s exclusive, it’s high-end and it will be built in a way where it’s the perfect experience for those willing to spend the money to have the greatest experience in live entertainment.” Tim Leiweke previously told Bloomberg.

The newly planned entertainment district on Las Vegas Boulevard includes an 850,000 square foot arena, a casino, a hotel, and an additional entertainment venue amphitheater. The group has already signed a ticketing contract with Ticketmaster to cover six of its venues opening between now and 2023.

Last Updated on July 1, 2022 by Dave Clark