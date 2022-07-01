The Weeknd Drops Stadium Tour Details, Support Replacements

The Weeknd shared some new details about his upcoming After Hours Til Dawn Tour, including the replacement opening acts after Doja Cat was forced...

The Weeknd shared some new details about his upcoming After Hours Til Dawn Tour, including the replacement opening acts after Doja Cat was forced to drop out as opener. Launching in the singer’s hometown of Toronto, the tour will feature R&B/soul singer Snoh Aalegra, Canadian electronic artist Kaytranada and DJ/producer Mike Dean playing an “improv synth set” when it launches on July 8.

Doja Cat was initially announced as support for all 19 dates on the tour, but had to drop out a month ago due to vocal issues requiring surgery. Instead, audiences will see the trio of up-and-coming performers as warm-up for the dates, which are the culmination of many long-delayed shows that were originally going to take place in 2020, pushed back due to the pandemic, and then scrapped entirely in favor of larger venues when announced for 2022.

“He’s always been ahead of the curve in terms of the artists that he’s shared a stage with,” Live Nation’s Omar Al-joulani told Variety of The Weeknd’s choices of support on his tours, which has included Travis Scott, Halsey, Jhene Aiko, Schoolboy Q, Lil Uzi Vert, Bryson Tiller and Banks.

While his shows have been long-postponed, the vision for the tour has grown, incorporating new ideas and new music – a given since the singer released new material during the pandemic. He was a halftime performer at the Super Bowl, as well as a replacement headliner at Coachella this year after Ye dropped out.

“Abel has reached global stardom — stadium status,” longtime creative director, La Mar Taylor told Variety, “so it’s the most natural progression for him to follow: The ideas and sonics were made for venues of this size.” The show, now called “After Hours til Dawn,” has been completely overhauled from the original 2020 plan, which was three months away from launching when the pandemic struck. “Maybe five percent of our original ‘After Hours’ production still remains for this tour. We really went back to the drawing board when we made the decision to switch from arenas to stadiums.”

The first leg of The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn World Tour dates start in the singer’s home city, as he performs at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Friday, July 8. It wraps in Los Angeles, with a SoFi Stadium show scheduled for Friday, September 2. In between, the tour will run through a number of NFL venues, including Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Ford Field in Detroit, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and State Farm Stadium in Phoenix. The full tour dates are available below, as are links to ticket purchase options.

The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn World Tour Dates

Fri, Jul 8 – Rogers Centre | Toronto, Canada

Thu, Jul 14 – Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA, USA

Sat, Jul 16 – Metlife | New York, NY, USA

Thu, Jul 21 – Gillette Stadium | Boston, MA, USA

Sun, Jul 24 – Soldier Field | Chicago, IL, USA

Wed, Jul 27 – Ford Field | Detroit, MI, USA

Sat, Jul 30 – Fedex Field | Washington, DC, USA

Thu, Aug 4 – Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL, USA

Sat, Aug 6 – Hard Rock Stadium | Miami, FL, USA

Thu, Aug 11 – Mercedes Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA, USA

Sun, Aug 14 – AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX, USA

Thu, Aug 18 – Empower Field At Mile High | Denver, CO, USA

Sat, Aug 20 – Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV, USA

Tue, Aug 23 – BC Place | Vancouver, Canada

Thu, Aug 25 – Lumen Field | Seattle, WA, USA

Sat, Aug 27 -Levi’s Stadium | San Francisco, CA, USA

Tue, Aug 30 – State Farm Stadium | Phoenix, AZ, USA

Fri, Sep 2 – SoFi Stadium | Los Angeles, CA, USA

