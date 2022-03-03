The Weeknd Announces Long-Waited First Leg of Stadium Tour Dates

The Weeknd announced the first leg of his Stadium Tour dates in 2022, which will kick off on July. The Weeknd After Hours Til...

The Weeknd announced the first leg of his Stadium Tour dates in 2022, which will kick off on July. The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Tour has been expected since October of last year, when The Weeknd announced that all of his existing tour dates had been cancelled, in order to move the shows to stadiums in 2022.

The first leg of The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Tour will feature dates in the United States and Canada, running from July 8 to September 2. The Weeknd will be joined on the leg by Doja Cat.

Tickets go on sale next week, available to the general public on Friday, March 10. Fans who previously held tickets to the After Hours arena tour in North America will have access to a restricted presale beginning on Friday, March 4. They will be contacted via email by Live Nation, Ticketmaster, or the venue with details on how to access that presale. There will also be presales throughout the week before the general sale, with details for what sales are when available on the ticketing website for each city.

AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN WORLD TOUR // LEG 1 : NORTH AMERICA. TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 10 : https://t.co/OgBYRWPYOV pic.twitter.com/gKlCrSJK9f — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 3, 2022

The first leg of The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn World Tour dates start in the singer’s home city, as he performs at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Friday, July 8. It wraps in Los Angeles, with a SoFi Stadium show scheduled for Friday, September 2. In between, the tour will run through a number of NFL venues, including Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Ford Field in Detroit, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and State Farm Stadium in Phoenix. The full tour dates are available below.

After Hours Til Dawn marks the first time The Weeknd will tour his massively successful After Hours album, as well as the recently released DAWN FM.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the world’s largest humanitarian organization fighting global hunger, has partnered with its Goodwill Ambassador Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye to launch the XO HUMANITARIAN FUND to which he is contributing $1 from each ticket sold in North America from this highly anticipated tour. The Weeknd will also make a donation of $500,000 and $1 million will be contributed by World Food Program USA to the fund. Fueled by his passion to help those in need, the multi-platinum and diamond certified global superstar established this fund to support the U.N. World Food Programme’s critical food assistance to communities on the brink of starvation, in countries like Ethiopia, Madagascar and Yemen. The Fund is administered by World Food Program USA.

The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn World Tour Dates

Fri, Jul 8 – Rogers Centre | Toronto, Canada

Thu, Jul 14 – Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA, USA

Sat, Jul 16 – Metlife | New York, NY, USA

Thu, Jul 21 – Gillette Stadium | Boston, MA, USA

Sun, Jul 24 – Soldier Field | Chicago, IL, USA

Wed, Jul 27 – Ford Field | Detroit, MI, USA

Sat, Jul 30 – Fedex Field | Washington, DC, USA

Thu, Aug 4 – Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL, USA

Sat, Aug 6 – Hard Rock Stadium | Miami, FL, USA

Thu, Aug 11 – Mercedes Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA, USA

Sun, Aug 14 – AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX, USA

Thu, Aug 18 – Empower Field At Mile High | Denver, CO, USA

Sat, Aug 20 – Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV, USA

Tue, Aug 23 – BC Place | Vancouver, Canada

Thu, Aug 25 – Lumen Field | Seattle, WA, USA

Sat, Aug 27 -Levi’s Stadium | San Francisco, CA, USA

Tue, Aug 30 – State Farm Stadium | Phoenix, AZ, USA

Fri, Sep 2 – SoFi Stadium | Los Angeles, CA, USA