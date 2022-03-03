BTS Vegas Sells Out as Ticketmaster Verified Fan Fails Fans (Again)

Tickets for BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – Las Vegas sold out in hours Wednesday, as the four-day affair at Allegiant Stadium saw...

Tickets for BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – Las Vegas sold out in hours Wednesday, as the four-day affair at Allegiant Stadium saw its first presale. That presale, open only to BTS “Army” fan club members who submitted to the Ticketmaster “Verified Fan” program for access, wrapped late Wednesday with no tickets remaining for those who hadn’t paid for a BTS fan club membership. Just like the four-day run in Los Angeles in late 2021, that means every ticket for the enormously popular K-Pop group BTS was sold without a single being made available to the general public in a non-restricted sale.

And, once again, Ticketmaster’s “Verified Fan” system failed to do its job – at least in terms of its stated goal of making sure tickets get to “real fans.” Less than a day after they were put on sale, tickets representing a huge percentage of the seats at Allegiant Stadium are available on ticket resale marketplaces for huge markups.

“Due to overwhelming demand during today’s BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased,” reads a tweet sent at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday by Ticketmaster. “All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan presale or General Public Onsale.”

Naturally, many were upset when they found out they hadn’t gotten tickets – either because they don’t pay for the fan club membership, or they had been waitlisted by the “verified fan” system and never got a shot at purchasing tickets.

“I’m so made @Ticketmaster or the event organizers or whoever else is responsible for the sales of BTS concert tickets!” begins one lengthy post replying to the Ticketmaster twitter announcement. “How is this fair to other fans who aren’t members? There are fans who can’t afford the membership fees, and fans whose member ID could not be verified by Ticketmaster for some odd reason. There are also people, like myself who are on a “waiting list… The situation is just disappointing and even more so when you see others tweet about having an ARMY members only code, but weren’t even planning to buy tickets.”

Plenty of other frustrations were aired in the thread, about the fan club membership paywall, the waitlist, the prices, or the ever-present technical issues that seem to plague every high-profile onsale.

I’ve had a membership since 2019 and applied for presale and got waitlisted. Where’s my chance to even try for a ticket 😫 — rere27 (@rere9319) March 3, 2022

i got kicked out during payment of soundcheck tickets. not cool man — dessy⁷ ✨ PTD VEGAS!! (@Dessytothemax) March 3, 2022

i got kicked out during payment of soundcheck tickets. not cool man — dessy⁷ ✨ PTD VEGAS!! (@Dessytothemax) March 3, 2022

was literally so close to checking out and y’all kicked me out twice, was put to the end of the queue, took an hour to get back in and by the time I came back everything was gone.. thanks — fran⁷ saw bts (@milkkiekoo) March 3, 2022

Many also noted how many tickets were available immediately for resale, despite the “verified” nature of the presale.

Alot of those so-called Armies, bought tickets in bundles so they could resell them on apps like vivid seats…there are alot of tickets selling on that particular site… — MaryEllen Rodriguez (@MaryEllenRodr17) March 3, 2022

Only Army membership holders were able to buy tickets so any tickets for resale are from fans. So most likely they bought extra tickets to cover their costs. — JoAnn (@JoRiker) March 3, 2022

A quick check on Vivid Seats seems to bear that complaint out – there were tickets available in every stadium section for the BTS shows, including hundreds of listings for the floor sections alone.



A screenshot from Vivid Seats of one of the four nights of BTS in Las Vegas, showing thousands of available tickets on the marketplace.

Now, fans who want to see BTS Permission to Dance on Stage in Las Vegas have three options – hope for another late drop of held-back tickets like what happened before the SoFi Stadium run, buy at market prices on ticket resale websites, or buy tickets to the simulcast events at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – Las Vegas Ticket Links

BTS Tickets at AXS (for MGM Grand live simulcast)

BTS Tickets at StubHub

BTS Tickets at TicketClub | Free Membership Offer

BTS Tickets at TicketNetwork

BTS TIckets at TicketSmarter

BTS Tickets at TickPick

BTS Tickets at VividSeats

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Upcoming Dates

March 10 – Seoul Olympic Stadium | Seoul, SK

March 12 – Seoul Olympic Stadium | Seoul, SK

March 13 – Seoul Olympic Stadium | Seoul, SK

April 8 – Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

April 9 – Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

April 15 – Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

April 16 – Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV