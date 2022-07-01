Ed Sheeran Fans Fume After Promoter Cancels First Responder Tickets

A much anticipated Ed Sheeran concert at Hampden in Glasgow turned to anger and sadness for some of the singer’s fans, after many were...

A much anticipated Ed Sheeran concert at Hampden in Glasgow turned to anger and sadness for some of the singer’s fans, after many were informed at the last minute that their tickets – which had been distributed free as a thank you to workers of the UK National Health Service – were cancelled by the event promoter. Members of the Blue Light Card which is a discount service for the emergency services, NHS, social care sector, and armed forces were told that they would not be able to enter the event with any tickets associated with their order(s) by Ticketmaster, the ticket sales company of the event, just hours before the sold-out gig.

The gig marked the second of Sheeran’s two performances in Glasgow at Hampden Park on June 17 as part of his Mathematics tour. Blue Light Card members obtained their discounted tickets during the event’s special offer period.

Ticketmaster explained the cancellation of their ticket allotment in an email that was obtained by STV News. The statement declared that “due to circumstances beyond our control, our allocation of tickets has been revoked.”

Concert promoter AEG Presents stated that the decision to cancel the allocation sprang from an oversubscription of complimentary tickets.

“This has meant some recipients have unfortunately had their tickets cancelled. We will ensure that those affected will be invited next time Ed plays in Scotland,” the statement revealed, adding that their customer relations team was dealing with all customers who’d been affected. “We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” an AEG spokesperson said.

Among many reactions by fans, one belonged to a homeless worker Shirley Holland, 52, who booked tickets for herself, her daughter and her two grandchildren, according to the report by Scottish Daily Express.

“We were all so excited and then I got an email telling me that they had cancelled my tickets. My grandkids are only eight and 10 so how do you tell them they’re not going to see him now? It is just terrible. They say they are going to give something back to you and then this.”

“I worked all the way through the pandemic with vulnerable people. It is so upsetting,” she said, “Surely they know how many seats there are before selling them?”

Known for fighting against resale marketplaces, Ed Sheeran was criticised by some of his fans over his and his promotion company’s efforts in 2019 to stomp out ticket touts on his ‘Divide’ tour. Claiming that restrictions placed against open resale of tickets to his performances caused them serious financial losses, a number of Sheeran fans told they were unable to sell on their spare tickets due to the fixed price + 10% fee scheme on the Sheeran-approved resale sites.

Sheeran promotion company Kilimanjaro Live explained the situation back in 2019 as follows: “From the outset we have tried to find a way to be fair to fans, in order to facilitate the ethical resale of tickets and to leave as many fans as happy as possible whilst preventing the daily horror stories of them being ripped off by ticket touts profiting from the panic to get a ticket to see Ed.”

Now, it is a wonder how pop-star who is sensitive about finding fair solutions to ticket issues will compensate for the recent devastation of his fans over the last-minute ticket cancellation. Although ticket holders have been promised they will be invited next time Sheeran comes to Scotland on tour, the aggrieved fans say they have been left out of pocket after paying for travel and accommodation to attend the show.

Ed Sheeran’s tour in United Kingdom continues with his London performance on July 1 and dates across Europe through the end of September before a single U.S. date in Austin, Texas in October. His tour continues in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

Ed Sheeran Ticket Links

Ed Sheeran tickets at AXS

Ed Sheeran tickets at SeatGeek

Ed Sheeran tickets at StubHub

Ed Sheeran tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Ed Sheeran tickets at Ticketmaster France

Ed Sheeran tickets at Ticketmaster Germany

Ed Sheeran tickets at Ticketmaster UK

Ed Sheeran tickets at TicketNetwork

Ed Sheeran tickets at TicketSmarter

Ed Sheeran tickets at Vivid Seats

Ed Sheeran 2022 Tour Dates

Jul 07 – Veltins-Arena | Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Jul 08 – Veltins-Arena | Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Jul 09 – Veltins-Arena | Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Jul 14 – Johan Cruijff ArenA | Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Jul 15 – Johan Cruijff ArenA | Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Jul 22 – King Baudouin Stadium | Brussels, Belgium

Jul 23 – King Baudouin Stadium | Brussels, Belgium

Jul 29 – Stade De France | Paris, France

Jul 30 – Stade De France | Paris, France

Aug 03 – Øresundsparken | Copenhagen, Denmark

Aug 04 – Øresundsparken | Copenhagen, Denmark

Aug 05 – Øresundsparken | Copenhagen, Denmark

Aug 06 – Øresundsparken | Copenhagen, Denmark

Aug 10 – Ullevi | Gothenburg, Sweden

Aug 11 – Ullevi | Gothenburg, Sweden

Aug 20 – Olympic Stadium | Helsinki, Finland

Aug 21 – Olympic Stadium | Helsinki, Finland

Aug 25 – PGE Narodowy | Warsaw, Poland

Aug 26 – PGE Narodowy | Warsaw, Poland

Sep 01 – Ernst Happel Stadium | Vienna, Austria

Sep 02 – Ernst Happel Stadium | Vienna, Austria

Sep 10 – Olympiastadion | Munich, Germany

Sep 11 – Olympiastadion | Munich, Germany

Sep 12 – Olympiastadion | Munich, Germany

Sep 16 – Letzigrund Stadion | Zurich, Switzerland

Sep 17 – Letzigrund Stadion | Zurich, Switzerland

Sep 23 – Deutsche Bank Park | Frankfurt, Germany

Sep 24 – Deutsche Bank Park | Frankfurt, Germany

Sep 25 – Deutsche Bank Park | Frankfurt, Germany

Oct 22 – Circuit of The Americas | Austin, Texas

Last Updated on July 1, 2022 by Dave Clark