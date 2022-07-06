Paciolan Names Christian Lewis Chief Revenue Officer

Paciolan announced the promotion of Christian Lewis to the role of Chief Revenue Officer, where he will lead business development efforts for the ticketing...

Paciolan Promotes Christian Lewis to Chief Revenue Officer IRVINE, Calif. (June 23, 2022) — Paciolan, the leading provider of ticketing, fundraising, and marketing solutions for college athletics and live entertainment venues, is proud to announce the promotion of Christian Lewis to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Lewis will continue to lead business development efforts, create revenue generation programs, build strategic partnerships, and grow the Paciolan client community. Christian has helped propel Paciolan to its dominant position in college athletics, serving over 160 collegiate clients. In addition, Christian’s leadership has helped Paciolan accelerate growth, adding over 35 college clients over the last three years. These leading institutions include the University of California Los Angeles, Oklahoma State University, Vanderbilt University, Air Force Academy, Texas A & M University, Southern Methodist University, Duke University, the University of Minnesota, and more. Lewis also oversees business development across the performing arts, professional sports, and arena business. Under his leadership, Paciolan has signed several strategic clients in recent years, including Dallas Fair Park, the Cotton Bowl, Popejoy Presents, Northern Quest Casino, the King Center for the Performing Arts, The Xtream Arena, Mosaic Place, the National Finals Rodeo, Reno Rodeo Association, and the Grand Rapids Griffins. Lewis serves Paciolan in a strategic role by helping clients manage the industry’s changing landscape and unlocking revenue opportunities. For example, Lewis worked closely with the client community to successfully navigate the business challenges of the pandemic, helping to set up the community for a rapid recovery. Christian has also been instrumental in managing strategic relations, including the Stubhub relationship, enabling clients to generate incremental revenue and capture data from the secondary market. Additionally, Lewis was an architect of strategic community growth initiatives, including the acquisition and transition of NeuLion ticketing clients to Paciolan. Lewis is a strategic liaison with other business divisions within LEARFIELD, helping clients maximize the benefit of working together. In addition, he is a champion of identifying and creating business value with other divisions, including the LEARFIELD Amplify team, SIDEARM Sports, and LEARFIELD’s multi-media rights business. Lewis is a highly sought-after speaker and is a regular moderator of senior executive panels at industry conferences, including the Collegiate Athletic Leadership Symposium (CALS), the National Association of Athletic Ticket Sales & Operations (NAATSO), the International Ticketing Association (INTIX), Paciolan’s annual community conference PACnet, and other key events. As a former student-athlete at the University of Maryland, Lewis was able to parlay his passion for college sports and live entertainment into a thriving career at Paciolan. Lewis now oversees a team of business development members who help their client community of over 500 live entertainment organizations to realize success with the Paciolan ticketing and fan engagement solution. Lewis started his career at Paciolan in 2013 as Director of College Athletics, managing business development and cultivating strategic relationships. Since then, he has grown his career with several roles and additional responsibilities and most recently held the title of Senior Vice President, Business Development. Before joining Paciolan, Lewis held positions with the University of Maryland Athletics and CBS Collegiate Sports Properties at multiple schools, including Maryland and Stanford.

