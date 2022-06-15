Oklahoma State Trades Drops TM in Favor of Paciolan for Ticketing

Oklahoma State University announced it would be switching its ticketing systems to Pacioan for future athletic contests, replacing Ticketmaster later in June. The switch...

Oklahoma State University announced it would be switching its ticketing systems to Pacioan for future athletic contests, replacing Ticketmaster later in June. The switch will mean that all Ticketmaster access for OSU accounts will be shut down as of Thursday, June 16, and will be activated on the Paciolan system on Tuesday, June 21.

The deal will “improve the fan experience” for Oklahoma State fans, according to the release announcing the deal. It will include the use of mobile-only tickets powered by the Paciolan system, as well as text message ticket transfers, donation management for teams that require them related to seat purchase, and access seat priority details from the school’s POSSE program.

“Our goal is to provide OSU fans an unrivaled college gameday experience,” said OSU Athletic Director Chad Weiberg. “We have a collection of some of the most fan-friendly stadium amenities in college sports. But we realize the experience starts long before our fans get to campus. This partnership with Paciolan, and their leadership within college athletics, will provide the technology and resources to activate this important relationship with our fans and POSSE members long before they arrive in Stillwater.”

Another benefit of the switch will be a reduction in transaction fees for ticket purchases, in some cases. Down the road, there will also be new 3D virtual seat maps for OSU venues, including O’Brate Stadium (September 2022), Gallagher-Iba Arena (April 2023), and Boone Pickens Stadium (November 2023).

More details regarding the shift are available at OSU’s athletics website. There are several important notes for current OSU season ticket members regarding the transfer included in the story.

Last Updated on June 15, 2022 by Dave Clark