Adele Hints at Las Vegas Residency Dates Being Rescheduled Soon

Adele made her return to the stage over the last weekend, playing in front of a public audience for the first time in five...

Adele made her return to the stage over the last weekend, playing in front of a public audience for the first time in five years at BST Hyde Park in her native London. But more than six months after the curtain was supposed to go up on her “Weekends With Adele” residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, the shows remain postponed – but hopes are high that may change soon.

In a video taken from near the stage during her performance, the singer mentions the impending rescheduling of the shows while introducing one of the songs:

“I haven’t sung this one that many times, for a few reasons really” she tells the audience. “Obviously I had my shows that I was suppose do be doing … going to announce them very, very soon just waiting on … one piece of equipment”

Adele said during her show that they are going to be announcing Vegas dates very very soon!!!!! pic.twitter.com/q5IGfhA2cD — Abigail³⁰ (@daydreamer_alb) July 2, 2022

The original plan had been for Weekends With Adele to take place on weekends throughout the late winter and early spring at The Colosseum at Ceasar’s Palace. The shows were a tremendously hot ticket from the moment they became available, but the singer postponed them at the last second – literally while some fans were already on the way to Las Vegas, citing COVID cases and production delays. The reaction from fans was mixed – many understood that these things happen, but many have been increasingly impatient for them to be rescheduled, wondering whether or not the singer was going to bother doing so at all this year.

She spoke to the cancellation and the reaction during the lead-up to her shows in England this weekend, saying she “definitely felt everyone’s disappointment” and also felt “devastated’ and “frightened about letting them down.”

“I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t. I stand by that decision,” Adele said. “I don’t think any other artist would have done what I did and I think that’s why it was such a massive, massive story.”

“I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money,” she added.

As of Wednesday, the Caesar’s Palace website continues to show a landing page for the Weekends With Adele event as it has since January, indicating that the shows scheduled “from January 21 through April 16 have been postponed.” Rumors have swirled that the production could move to another venue, but that would involve shuffling a number of existing shows, which makes the logistics very unlikely to see the shows make their way to Planet Hollywood.

There are currently only 11 shows scheduled at The Colosseum between now and spring of 2023 – Morrissey has Viva Moz Vegas shows on July 6, 8, and 9. Rod Stewart performs The Hits on September 23, 24, 28, 30 and October 1, and then Van Morrison performs on October 7, 8, and 9. That means there are 21 weekends with no shows booked in the room between now and the end of the year, ample room to slot in the 24 postponed shows spread over 12 weekends (assuming the “weekends” format remains, as shows were scheduled on Friday and Saturday evenings during the original booking).

It is unclear whether or not new tickets will be offered if and when Adele’s Las Vegas residency is rescheduled, but her shows at Hyde Park have certainly done their part to whet the appetites of her fans waiting for another chance to see her in person.

Hyde Park Night 2! My heart is absolutely full! I’ll never forget these shows with you, slap bang in the middle of London, outdoors, during Pride weekend! You brought everything and more! Thank you so so much for having me. Thank you to the entire line up you were all incredible. pic.twitter.com/1j8Kib05My — Adele (@Adele) July 4, 2022

Adele Ticket Links

Adele Tickets at AXS

Adele tickets at SeatGeek

Adele Tickets at StubHub

Adele Tickets at TicketClub | Free membership offer

Adele Tickets at Ticketmaster

Adele Tickets at Ticketmaster

Adele Tickets at TicketSmarter

Adele Tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on July 6, 2022 by Dave Clark