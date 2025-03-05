Billie Eilish Sets New Attendance Record at Qudos Bank Arena

Billie Eilish has set a new attendance record at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, drawing 21,001 fans to her February 28 performance as part of her “Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour.”

The Grammy-winning artist not only broke the venue’s record but did so by surpassing a mark that had stood for more than 16 years.

Previously, the attendance record at the Sydney venue was held by Justin Timberlake, who drew a total of 20,839 concertgoers during his FutureSex/LoveShow Tour in November 2007. Eilish’s record-breaking night was not an isolated event—three of the four shows she performed at Qudos Bank Arena on this tour exceeded Timberlake’s long-held benchmark.

Steve Hevern, general manager of Qudos Bank Arena, highlighted the significance of this achievement.

“Live entertainment is thriving, and the phenomenal results we are seeing from this current run of events are testament to that,” Hevern stated.

“These events captivate live entertainment fans and bring thousands of visitors to Sydney, adding to its vibrancy and with substantial economic impact.”

Eilish is currently in the midst of her “Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour” with her next performance set for back-to-back shows in Melbourne on March 7 and 8. From there, the “Ocean Eyes” singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Oslo, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Vienna, Barcelona, Glasgow and London before wrapping up on July 27 in Dublin at 3Arena.

Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Jul 7, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue Jul 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Thu Jul 10, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Fri Jul 11, 2025 –London, UK – The O2

Sun Jul 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Mon Jul 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Wed Jul 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Jul 17, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jul 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sun Jul 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Tue Jul 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wed Jul 23, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sat Jul 26, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sun Jul 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena