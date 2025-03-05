Billie Eilish Sets New Attendance Record at Qudos Bank Arena
Billie Eilish has set a new attendance record at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, drawing 21,001 fans to her February 28 performance as part of her “Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour.”
The Grammy-winning artist not only broke the venue’s record but did so by surpassing a mark that had stood for more than 16 years.
Previously, the attendance record at the Sydney venue was held by Justin Timberlake, who drew a total of 20,839 concertgoers during his FutureSex/LoveShow Tour in November 2007. Eilish’s record-breaking night was not an isolated event—three of the four shows she performed at Qudos Bank Arena on this tour exceeded Timberlake’s long-held benchmark.
Steve Hevern, general manager of Qudos Bank Arena, highlighted the significance of this achievement.
“Live entertainment is thriving, and the phenomenal results we are seeing from this current run of events are testament to that,” Hevern stated.
“These events captivate live entertainment fans and bring thousands of visitors to Sydney, adding to its vibrancy and with substantial economic impact.”
Eilish is currently in the midst of her “Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour” with her next performance set for back-to-back shows in Melbourne on March 7 and 8. From there, the “Ocean Eyes” singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Oslo, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Vienna, Barcelona, Glasgow and London before wrapping up on July 27 in Dublin at 3Arena.
Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour Dates
Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
UK/Ireland/Europe Dates
Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena
Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena
Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway | Telenor Arena
Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena
Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena
Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany | ZAG Arena
Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome
Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome
Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome
Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany | Uber Arena
Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany | Lanxess
Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Jul 7, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue Jul 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Thu Jul 10, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Fri Jul 11, 2025 –London, UK – The O2
Sun Jul 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Mon Jul 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Wed Jul 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Jul 17, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Jul 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Jul 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Tue Jul 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Jul 23, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sat Jul 26, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Sun Jul 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena