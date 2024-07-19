Billie Eilish is set to appear at London’s O2 Arena for a six-night residency in 2025, but the “Bad Guy” singer is struggling to sell out her stay at the venue, with fans saying high ticket prices are to blame.

While Eilish’s 2019 “Where Do We Go?” tour sold-out across the globe, numerous seats still remain available at the 20,000-seat venue on her UK leg of the ongoing “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour on the AXS website — the O2’s official ticket partner. Standing tickets start at £145 [$187], followed by lower-tier seats priced at £388 [$505] each.

Tickets for sale on Thursday, July 9, 2025 at The O2 | Screenshot via AXS
Billie Eilish sections still available at The O2 for Friday, July 10, 2025 | Screenshot via AXS

Fans took to social media to express their frustration, blasting The O2 and Eilish for the high prices:

This frustration isn’t new; when tickets first went on sale for the tour, fans lashed out at the alarming prices, with many saying they felt “priced out.” Live Nation Entertainment announced they would be restricting tickets from transfer, and limit resale to Ticketmaster’s system, with prices locked at “face value.”

Unfortunately for Eilish and her team, that “face value” figure seems to have overshot what people are willing to pay, thus far. In many instances, the cheapest seat in the arena on this tour is showing a “face value” after fees that is higher than the average upper level ticket sold for on secondary ticket marketplaces during the singer’s last tour – just two years ago.

Her cheapest tickets in some venues came out to over $200. As seats inched closer to the stage, prices rose to staggering numbers. for the front rows of the lower level in multiple locations, available tickets were marked as “standard admission” but surged to as much as $600 including fees.

Amid the shows at the O2, Eilish is also set to appear in Glasgow for two gigs, as well as four shows in Manchester. Eilish’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, can be found below:

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour Dates

North American Tour

Sun Sep 29, 2024 – Québec, QC | Centre Videotron
Tue Oct 01, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Wed Oct 02, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 04, 2024 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Sat Oct 05, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct 07, 2024 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 09, 2024 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Fri Oct 11, 2024 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
Sun Oct 13, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
Wed Oct 16, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Thu Oct 17, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 18, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Sat Nov 02, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Sun Nov 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Wed Nov 06, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Fri Nov 08, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center
Sun Nov 10, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov 11, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Wed Nov 13, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center
Thu Nov 14, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center
Sat Nov 16, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 17, 2024 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha
Tue Nov 19, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Wed Nov 20, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Tue Dec 03, 2024 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
Thu Dec 05, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 06, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Dec 08, 2024 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
Tue Dec 10, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose
Wed Dec 11, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose
Fri Dec 13, 2024 – Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena
Sun Dec 15, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Mon Dec 16, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Tue Dec 17, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Australia Tour Dates

Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 4, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena
Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena
Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway | Telenor Arena
Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena
Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena
Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany | ZAG Arena
Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome
Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome
Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome
Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany | Uber Arena
Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany | Lanxess

UK/Ireland/Europe Dates

Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Jul 7, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue Jul 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Thu Jul 10, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Fri Jul 11, 2025 –London, UK – The O2
Sun Jul 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Mon Jul 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Wed Jul 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Jul 17, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Jul 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Jul 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Tue Jul 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Jul 23, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sat Jul 26, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Sun Jul 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena