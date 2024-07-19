Billie Eilish is set to appear at London’s O2 Arena for a six-night residency in 2025, but the “Bad Guy” singer is struggling to sell out her stay at the venue, with fans saying high ticket prices are to blame.
While Eilish’s 2019 “Where Do We Go?” tour sold-out across the globe, numerous seats still remain available at the 20,000-seat venue on her UK leg of the ongoing “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour on the AXS website — the O2’s official ticket partner. Standing tickets start at £145 [$187], followed by lower-tier seats priced at £388 [$505] each.
Fans took to social media to express their frustration, blasting The O2 and Eilish for the high prices:
I’m glad Billie Eilish can’t sell out or even marginally fill any of her three dates at the O2 arena because the only way we will get cheaper ticket prices is by not buying hugely overpriced tickets. £234 being the cheapest ticket is ridiculous
— andy (@heyitsandy_) July 16, 2024
It’s disgusting actually I would love to see Billie but those tickets prices stopped me in my tracks!!! doesn’t feel like that long ago I paid £25 to see Gaga at the O2, what the hell has happened
— caz 👹🖤 (@cazolime) July 16, 2024
I assumed people were exaggerating when they said starting prices for Billie Eilish’s UK tour was £250. Unreal especially considering that for another £100 you could have seen her headline @glastonbury plus seen 100s of other acts the other year. pic.twitter.com/QDrNoc1B6I
— Kevin Moore (@keeevvviiin) July 18, 2024
baffled at how a standing ticket for billie eilish’s tour next year at the o2 is £250.50 for a standing ticket and that’s at face value as well 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oGbSXChb9S
— sam • eras london (@saamcarr) July 15, 2024
£234 the cheapest priced ticket to see Billie Eilish at the O2. Fatcat corps rinsing the fans priced out by this and it’s getting out of hand. Rich people are making lots of money from fans.
There’s a new government now, what are you gonna do @UKLabour ? https://t.co/fK3iYGKh7u
— Gl⛺️stobation 💦 (@glastobation) July 16, 2024
looking at billie eilish tickets in the uk and what the fuck is a changemaker ticket??? £400 for a ticket where £150 goes to charity?? i’d understand £10-20 but ????? be fr oh my god pic.twitter.com/YhqbzazJIP
— effie (@envythemoons) July 16, 2024
Billie Eilish charging £250 for the cheapest standing ticket at the O2 for THREE NIGHTS is absolutely disgusting.
— Ben Williams-Butt (@benwilliamsbutt) July 18, 2024
Concert tickets should be capped by venues, Billie Eilish would be still making a massive profit at the o2 for £60-70 a ticket. It’s greedy from all artists that exploit their own fans for more than that. Morally it’s wrong to charge people the amount she’s charging.
— Charlie Kerans (@charliekerans18) July 16, 2024
This frustration isn’t new; when tickets first went on sale for the tour, fans lashed out at the alarming prices, with many saying they felt “priced out.” Live Nation Entertainment announced they would be restricting tickets from transfer, and limit resale to Ticketmaster’s system, with prices locked at “face value.”
Unfortunately for Eilish and her team, that “face value” figure seems to have overshot what people are willing to pay, thus far. In many instances, the cheapest seat in the arena on this tour is showing a “face value” after fees that is higher than the average upper level ticket sold for on secondary ticket marketplaces during the singer’s last tour – just two years ago.
Her cheapest tickets in some venues came out to over $200. As seats inched closer to the stage, prices rose to staggering numbers. for the front rows of the lower level in multiple locations, available tickets were marked as “standard admission” but surged to as much as $600 including fees.
Amid the shows at the O2, Eilish is also set to appear in Glasgow for two gigs, as well as four shows in Manchester. Eilish’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, can be found below:
Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour Dates
North American Tour
Sun Sep 29, 2024 – Québec, QC | Centre Videotron
Tue Oct 01, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Wed Oct 02, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 04, 2024 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Sat Oct 05, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct 07, 2024 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 09, 2024 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Fri Oct 11, 2024 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
Sun Oct 13, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
Wed Oct 16, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Thu Oct 17, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 18, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Sat Nov 02, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Sun Nov 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Wed Nov 06, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Fri Nov 08, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center
Sun Nov 10, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov 11, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Wed Nov 13, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center
Thu Nov 14, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center
Sat Nov 16, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 17, 2024 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha
Tue Nov 19, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Wed Nov 20, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Tue Dec 03, 2024 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
Thu Dec 05, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 06, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Dec 08, 2024 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
Tue Dec 10, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose
Wed Dec 11, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose
Fri Dec 13, 2024 – Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena
Sun Dec 15, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Mon Dec 16, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Tue Dec 17, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Australia Tour Dates
Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 4, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena
Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena
Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway | Telenor Arena
Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena
Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena
Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany | ZAG Arena
Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome
Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome
Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome
Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany | Uber Arena
Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany | Lanxess
UK/Ireland/Europe Dates
Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Jul 7, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue Jul 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Thu Jul 10, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Fri Jul 11, 2025 –London, UK – The O2
Sun Jul 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Mon Jul 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Wed Jul 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Jul 17, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Jul 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Jul 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Tue Jul 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Jul 23, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sat Jul 26, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Sun Jul 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena