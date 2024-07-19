Billie Eilish is set to appear at London’s O2 Arena for a six-night residency in 2025, but the “Bad Guy” singer is struggling to sell out her stay at the venue, with fans saying high ticket prices are to blame.

While Eilish’s 2019 “Where Do We Go?” tour sold-out across the globe, numerous seats still remain available at the 20,000-seat venue on her UK leg of the ongoing “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour on the AXS website — the O2’s official ticket partner. Standing tickets start at £145 [$187], followed by lower-tier seats priced at £388 [$505] each.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration, blasting The O2 and Eilish for the high prices:

I’m glad Billie Eilish can’t sell out or even marginally fill any of her three dates at the O2 arena because the only way we will get cheaper ticket prices is by not buying hugely overpriced tickets. £234 being the cheapest ticket is ridiculous — andy (@heyitsandy_) July 16, 2024

It’s disgusting actually I would love to see Billie but those tickets prices stopped me in my tracks!!! doesn’t feel like that long ago I paid £25 to see Gaga at the O2, what the hell has happened — caz 👹🖤 (@cazolime) July 16, 2024

I assumed people were exaggerating when they said starting prices for Billie Eilish’s UK tour was £250. Unreal especially considering that for another £100 you could have seen her headline @glastonbury plus seen 100s of other acts the other year. pic.twitter.com/QDrNoc1B6I — Kevin Moore (@keeevvviiin) July 18, 2024

baffled at how a standing ticket for billie eilish’s tour next year at the o2 is £250.50 for a standing ticket and that’s at face value as well 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oGbSXChb9S — sam • eras london (@saamcarr) July 15, 2024

£234 the cheapest priced ticket to see Billie Eilish at the O2. Fatcat corps rinsing the fans priced out by this and it’s getting out of hand. Rich people are making lots of money from fans. There’s a new government now, what are you gonna do @UKLabour ? https://t.co/fK3iYGKh7u — Gl⛺️stobation 💦 (@glastobation) July 16, 2024

looking at billie eilish tickets in the uk and what the fuck is a changemaker ticket??? £400 for a ticket where £150 goes to charity?? i’d understand £10-20 but ????? be fr oh my god pic.twitter.com/YhqbzazJIP — effie (@envythemoons) July 16, 2024

Billie Eilish charging £250 for the cheapest standing ticket at the O2 for THREE NIGHTS is absolutely disgusting. — Ben Williams-Butt (@benwilliamsbutt) July 18, 2024

Concert tickets should be capped by venues, Billie Eilish would be still making a massive profit at the o2 for £60-70 a ticket. It’s greedy from all artists that exploit their own fans for more than that. Morally it’s wrong to charge people the amount she’s charging. — Charlie Kerans (@charliekerans18) July 16, 2024

This frustration isn’t new; when tickets first went on sale for the tour, fans lashed out at the alarming prices, with many saying they felt “priced out.” Live Nation Entertainment announced they would be restricting tickets from transfer, and limit resale to Ticketmaster’s system, with prices locked at “face value.”

Unfortunately for Eilish and her team, that “face value” figure seems to have overshot what people are willing to pay, thus far. In many instances, the cheapest seat in the arena on this tour is showing a “face value” after fees that is higher than the average upper level ticket sold for on secondary ticket marketplaces during the singer’s last tour – just two years ago.

Her cheapest tickets in some venues came out to over $200. As seats inched closer to the stage, prices rose to staggering numbers. for the front rows of the lower level in multiple locations, available tickets were marked as “standard admission” but surged to as much as $600 including fees.

Amid the shows at the O2, Eilish is also set to appear in Glasgow for two gigs, as well as four shows in Manchester. Eilish’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, can be found below:

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour Dates

North American Tour

Sun Sep 29, 2024 – Québec, QC | Centre Videotron

Tue Oct 01, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Wed Oct 02, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 04, 2024 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sat Oct 05, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 07, 2024 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 09, 2024 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Fri Oct 11, 2024 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sun Oct 13, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Wed Oct 16, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Thu Oct 17, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 18, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Sat Nov 02, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Sun Nov 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Wed Nov 06, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Fri Nov 08, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center

Sun Nov 10, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Mon Nov 11, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Wed Nov 13, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center

Thu Nov 14, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center

Sat Nov 16, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 17, 2024 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha

Tue Nov 19, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Wed Nov 20, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Tue Dec 03, 2024 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Thu Dec 05, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 06, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 08, 2024 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

Tue Dec 10, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose

Wed Dec 11, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose

Fri Dec 13, 2024 – Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

Sun Dec 15, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Mon Dec 16, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Tue Dec 17, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Australia Tour Dates

Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Mar 4, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena

Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena

Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway | Telenor Arena

Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena

Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena

Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany | ZAG Arena

Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany | Uber Arena

Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany | Lanxess

UK/Ireland/Europe Dates

Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Jul 7, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue Jul 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Thu Jul 10, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Fri Jul 11, 2025 –London, UK – The O2

Sun Jul 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Mon Jul 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Wed Jul 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Jul 17, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jul 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sun Jul 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Tue Jul 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wed Jul 23, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sat Jul 26, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sun Jul 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena