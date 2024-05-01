Billie Eilish is heading out on tour this fall to support her forthcoming record Hit Me Hard and Soft, but when presale tickets went on sale this week, fans found the prices alarming.
“Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour” kicks-off in Quebec on September 29, followed by gigs across North America in cities like New York, Denver, Seattle, and Inglewood. From there, she’ll cross Australia in early 2025 before heading to Europe, the U.K., and Ireland throughout next spring and summer.
Presale tickets to Eilish’s tour were available starting Tuesday, April 30 for American Express Card Members, with various other presages taking place throughout the week ahead of the general on sale Friday, May 3.
Fans were quick to call-out the “Bad Guy” singer for the exorbitant ticket prices, with many saying they felt “priced out” of the unattainable tickets.
With fees, a standing ticket for Billie Eilish in the 3Arena is €146.15.
Whoever it is who is setting prices for these things seriously need to sort their shit out.
Yes, people are paying it (I have done so a few times), but this is not a sustainable model pic.twitter.com/Ejn3kZWMoZ
— Gerard Donaghy (@Gerbatov) April 30, 2024
People paying nearly £145 for Billie Eilish tickets are part of the problem. When these venues sell out at those prices artists and promoters couldn’t care less as they’re getting away with it. Fans are being completely priced out of these events and it’s only getting worse.
— Scientists of Sound (@sos_musicblog) April 30, 2024
I know I moan about this allll the time, but look at the price of Billie Eilish tickets! Something seriously needs to be done about ticket prices, it’s fucking outrageous!
Let me go buy myself a nosebleed to see Janet instead (still expensive but not this bad). pic.twitter.com/tbGuvKadtO
— Marianne (@Mariclara1128) May 1, 2024
Looked at how much Billie Eilish tickets are out of curiosity in places that have been released…
Before fees, about £134 in Poland for STANDING 🤢
The cheapest seat at the back is about £62
I’ve seen HUGE productions for £50 standing before, there’s no need for these prices pic.twitter.com/Rb1Yf76SuH
— Kai Ross-Best (@KaiRossBest) April 30, 2024
Very glad my daughter said she didn’t want to go. £143.80 for one Billie Eilish ticket. The top tier of gig prices has gone insane whilst the majority earn nothing.
I guess it’s no different to football but happy to not do a part to support it (this week)
— Leigh (@leighecclestone) April 30, 2024
Nearly choked when I saw ticket prices @TheCoopLive for Billie Eilish.
I’ll give that a miss. pic.twitter.com/DxK5qWJPKg
— Steve Penfold FRSPH (@StevePenfolds) May 1, 2024
@billieeilish Went to buy tickets to your Vancouver BC show today. I was shocked at the prices. $252 for a mediocre seat, $615 for a decent one. Combine that with travel to the city and it’s $$$. I cant be the only one who feels this is out of reach in today’s world. I’m sad!
— Tanisha Nelthorpe (@tnelninetyone) April 30, 2024
Ahead of the sale, Live Nation noted that the tour “wants to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value” and chose to use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange. This gives fans the option to resell tickets to other fans at the original price paid. Such systems, which have been used by artists such as The Cure and Foo Fighters in the past, are illegal in several U.S. states including New York, Illinois, Colorado, Virginia, Utah and Connecticut.
Eilish was also among one of multiple artists to sign on a letter released last week asking lawmakers to make the use of such ticket restrictions legal across the board in the U.S – a major legislative priority of Live Nation Entertainment.
While Eilish’s tour is advocating against resale tickets and scalpers, others were quick to note that the increase in tickets is due to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing policy — which increases prices based on demand. Fans called out Eilish for allowing tickets to be priced so high, especially since tickets to her previous tour were significantly lower in the same cities.
According to data obtained by Ticket Club, the average price paid across her entire previous tour for an upper level seat was about $213, followed by mid-tier level seats (mezzanine/200 etc) at around $230 — both without fees.
Its not touts pricing fans out of events its the artist and Ticketmaster.
A Billie Eilish standing ticket for Dublin, 146 euro for new tour, it was 98 in 2022.
Thats an increase of almost 50%.
I thought the legislation was meant to mean lower prices for the consumer ?
Thats…
— Roger Turner (@rogerturner85) May 1, 2024
Once upon a time, pit was 80€ at the STADE DE FRANCE so even bigger things than the Arena. @billieeilish it’s your job as the artist who sells said tickets to do something about such ridiculous prices. https://t.co/pvUsWcpeDI
— Personal Larry Fics Library (@PLFLibrary) April 30, 2024
Fans were first told that the tour was stripping them of transfer or resale rights — except in states where those rights are protected — and then they encountered ticket prices that saw the worst seats in the building priced higher than the average resale price paid on her last tour – including fees. For the true nosebleed seats, fans were being asked to pay significantly more than they did for resale on those 2022 arena dates in North America.
This isn’t the first time fans have been frustrated with ticket prices; over the past year, no matter the genre, fans were all experiencing the same scenario: they’d struggle through Ticketmaster’s ticket-buying process — leading to either being kicked-out of the onsale queue or placed in the infamous waitlist — just to reach a checkout page and find unattainable prices.
Eilish’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, can be found below:
Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour Dates
North American Tour
Sun Sep 29, 2024 – Québec, QC | Centre Videotron
Tue Oct 01, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Wed Oct 02, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 04, 2024 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Sat Oct 05, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct 07, 2024 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 09, 2024 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Fri Oct 11, 2024 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
Sun Oct 13, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
Wed Oct 16, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Thu Oct 17, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 18, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Sat Nov 02, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Sun Nov 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Wed Nov 06, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Fri Nov 08, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center
Sun Nov 10, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov 11, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Wed Nov 13, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center
Thu Nov 14, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center
Sat Nov 16, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 17, 2024 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha
Tue Nov 19, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Wed Nov 20, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Tue Dec 03, 2024 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
Thu Dec 05, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 06, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Dec 08, 2024 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
Tue Dec 10, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose
Wed Dec 11, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose
Fri Dec 13, 2024 – Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena
Sun Dec 15, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Mon Dec 16, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Tue Dec 17, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Australia Tour Dates
Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 4, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
UK/Ireland/Europe Dates
Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Jul 7, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue Jul 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Thu Jul 10, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Fri Jul 11, 2025 –London, UK – The O2
Sun Jul 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Mon Jul 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Wed Jul 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Jul 17, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Jul 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Jul 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Tue Jul 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Jul 23, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sat Jul 26, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Sun Jul 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena