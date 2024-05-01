Billie Eilish is heading out on tour this fall to support her forthcoming record Hit Me Hard and Soft, but when presale tickets went on sale this week, fans found the prices alarming.

“Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour” kicks-off in Quebec on September 29, followed by gigs across North America in cities like New York, Denver, Seattle, and Inglewood. From there, she’ll cross Australia in early 2025 before heading to Europe, the U.K., and Ireland throughout next spring and summer.

Presale tickets to Eilish’s tour were available starting Tuesday, April 30 for American Express Card Members, with various other presages taking place throughout the week ahead of the general on sale Friday, May 3.

Fans were quick to call-out the “Bad Guy” singer for the exorbitant ticket prices, with many saying they felt “priced out” of the unattainable tickets.

With fees, a standing ticket for Billie Eilish in the 3Arena is €146.15.

Whoever it is who is setting prices for these things seriously need to sort their shit out.

Yes, people are paying it (I have done so a few times), but this is not a sustainable model pic.twitter.com/Ejn3kZWMoZ — Gerard Donaghy (@Gerbatov) April 30, 2024

People paying nearly £145 for Billie Eilish tickets are part of the problem. When these venues sell out at those prices artists and promoters couldn’t care less as they’re getting away with it. Fans are being completely priced out of these events and it’s only getting worse. — Scientists of Sound (@sos_musicblog) April 30, 2024

I know I moan about this allll the time, but look at the price of Billie Eilish tickets! Something seriously needs to be done about ticket prices, it’s fucking outrageous!

Let me go buy myself a nosebleed to see Janet instead (still expensive but not this bad). pic.twitter.com/tbGuvKadtO — Marianne (@Mariclara1128) May 1, 2024

Looked at how much Billie Eilish tickets are out of curiosity in places that have been released…

Before fees, about £134 in Poland for STANDING 🤢

The cheapest seat at the back is about £62

I’ve seen HUGE productions for £50 standing before, there’s no need for these prices pic.twitter.com/Rb1Yf76SuH — Kai Ross-Best (@KaiRossBest) April 30, 2024

Very glad my daughter said she didn’t want to go. £143.80 for one Billie Eilish ticket. The top tier of gig prices has gone insane whilst the majority earn nothing.

I guess it’s no different to football but happy to not do a part to support it (this week) — Leigh (@leighecclestone) April 30, 2024

Nearly choked when I saw ticket prices @TheCoopLive for Billie Eilish. I’ll give that a miss. pic.twitter.com/DxK5qWJPKg — Steve Penfold FRSPH (@StevePenfolds) May 1, 2024

@billieeilish Went to buy tickets to your Vancouver BC show today. I was shocked at the prices. $252 for a mediocre seat, $615 for a decent one. Combine that with travel to the city and it’s $$$. I cant be the only one who feels this is out of reach in today’s world. I’m sad! — Tanisha Nelthorpe (@tnelninetyone) April 30, 2024

Ahead of the sale, Live Nation noted that the tour “wants to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value” and chose to use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange. This gives fans the option to resell tickets to other fans at the original price paid. Such systems, which have been used by artists such as The Cure and Foo Fighters in the past, are illegal in several U.S. states including New York, Illinois, Colorado, Virginia, Utah and Connecticut.

Eilish was also among one of multiple artists to sign on a letter released last week asking lawmakers to make the use of such ticket restrictions legal across the board in the U.S – a major legislative priority of Live Nation Entertainment.

While Eilish’s tour is advocating against resale tickets and scalpers, others were quick to note that the increase in tickets is due to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing policy — which increases prices based on demand. Fans called out Eilish for allowing tickets to be priced so high, especially since tickets to her previous tour were significantly lower in the same cities.

According to data obtained by Ticket Club, the average price paid across her entire previous tour for an upper level seat was about $213, followed by mid-tier level seats (mezzanine/200 etc) at around $230 — both without fees.

Its not touts pricing fans out of events its the artist and Ticketmaster.

A Billie Eilish standing ticket for Dublin, 146 euro for new tour, it was 98 in 2022.

Thats an increase of almost 50%.

I thought the legislation was meant to mean lower prices for the consumer ?

Thats… — Roger Turner (@rogerturner85) May 1, 2024

Once upon a time, pit was 80€ at the STADE DE FRANCE so even bigger things than the Arena. @billieeilish it’s your job as the artist who sells said tickets to do something about such ridiculous prices. https://t.co/pvUsWcpeDI — Personal Larry Fics Library (@PLFLibrary) April 30, 2024

Fans were first told that the tour was stripping them of transfer or resale rights — except in states where those rights are protected — and then they encountered ticket prices that saw the worst seats in the building priced higher than the average resale price paid on her last tour – including fees. For the true nosebleed seats, fans were being asked to pay significantly more than they did for resale on those 2022 arena dates in North America.

This isn’t the first time fans have been frustrated with ticket prices; over the past year, no matter the genre, fans were all experiencing the same scenario: they’d struggle through Ticketmaster’s ticket-buying process — leading to either being kicked-out of the onsale queue or placed in the infamous waitlist — just to reach a checkout page and find unattainable prices.

Eilish’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, can be found below:

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour Dates

North American Tour

Sun Sep 29, 2024 – Québec, QC | Centre Videotron

Tue Oct 01, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Wed Oct 02, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 04, 2024 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sat Oct 05, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 07, 2024 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 09, 2024 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Fri Oct 11, 2024 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sun Oct 13, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Wed Oct 16, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Thu Oct 17, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 18, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Sat Nov 02, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Sun Nov 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Wed Nov 06, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Fri Nov 08, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center

Sun Nov 10, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Mon Nov 11, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Wed Nov 13, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center

Thu Nov 14, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center

Sat Nov 16, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 17, 2024 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha

Tue Nov 19, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Wed Nov 20, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Tue Dec 03, 2024 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Thu Dec 05, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 06, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 08, 2024 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

Tue Dec 10, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose

Wed Dec 11, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose

Fri Dec 13, 2024 – Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

Sun Dec 15, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Mon Dec 16, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Tue Dec 17, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Australia Tour Dates

Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Mar 4, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena

Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena

Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway | Telenor Arena

Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena

Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena

Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany | ZAG Arena

Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany | Uber Arena

Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany | Lanxess

UK/Ireland/Europe Dates

