Live Nation’s Concert Week is back, and in honor of its 10-year anniversary, the program is expanding to more than 20 countries across the globe.

During Concert Week, fans can purchase all-in $25 tickets for over 5,0000 Live Nation shows taking place throughout the year. This includes gigs to artists including rappers 21 Savage and Sean Paul, rockers Thirty Seconds to Mars, blink-182, and Cage The Elephant, country’s Dierks Bentley and Dan + Shay, and Latin star Peso Pluma. R&B icon Janet Jackson, the metalheads of Halestorm and I Prevail, and pop’s Niall Horan, Pink, and Meghan Trainor are also among the artists with tickets up-for-grabs.

The limited-time ticket offer kicks-off on May 8 and runs through May 14 via LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek. T-Mobile and Rakuten will hold an early access sale beginning Tuesday, May 7.

While the offer was originally just allowed in North America, Live Nation announced its expansion to Concert Week, reaching fans in Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK, and the Middle East.

Find the full list of participating artists below: