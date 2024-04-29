Billie Eilish, whose new album Hit Me Hard and Soft is dropping in May, announced tour dates that will commence this fall and run into 2025. The Hit Me Hard and Soft tour dates kick off in late September, with 34 dates at arenas in the U.S. and Canada. Next year, the singer will take the tour to Australia in late winter, with European dates planned for the summer.

Just Announced 🤩 @billieeilish is bringing HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR to a city near you! https://t.co/z1NU21RwqB pic.twitter.com/jNICAEmILz — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 29, 2024

Tickets for Billie Eilish’s tour are on sale this week, available for general sale beginning on May 3. There will be an American Express card member presale beginning as early as Tuesday, April 30.

The performer is notably not using any of the Ticketmaster “verified fan” or pre-registration services, as she did on her previous touring run. Such services have come under fire for their alleged failures to actually get tickets to fans, serving instead as a data harvesting tool used to fuel “dynamic” ticket pricing systems that maximize revenue during high demand for ticket sales.

There are, however, apparently monetized opportunities for access to presale tickets for at least some of the Billie Eilish tour dates – links to tickets for Australian and EU tour dates include the ability for fans to get an “exclusive” presale code if they purchase the album, though no promises are made that a code will actually be good to get a ticket. Such monetized ticket access schemes have drawn criticism from fans in the past, notably for Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour, which claimed to tie fan purchase activity to priority within the “verified fan” system.

Details about presale access for the UK leg of ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR’ has been added to Billie’s website! 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZuX0Lq97qc — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) April 29, 2024

The tour is also banning consumers from transferring tickets they’ve purchased, or using any platform except the original box office “face value” exchange. Such systems, which have been used by artists such as The Cure and Foo Fighters in the past, are illegal in several U.S. states including New York, Illinois, Colorado, Virginia, Utah and Connecticut. Eilish was one of multiple artists to sign on a letter released last week asking lawmakers to make the use of such ticket restrictions legal across the board in the U.S – a major legislative priority of Live Nation Entertainment.

Stops in North America for the tour open with a September 29 show at Centre Videotron in Quebec and wrap up with three nights at Kia Forum in California December 15-17. In between there are shows at venues including Scotiabank Arena (Toronto), Little Caesars Arena (Detroit), plus multiple night runs at Madison Square Garden (New York), State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul), United Center (Chicago), Ball Arena (Denver), Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), and SAP Center at San Jose.

The full tour dates announced thus far and links to ticket purchase options are included below:

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour Dates

Sun Sep 29, 2024 – Québec, QC | Centre Videotron

Tue Oct 01, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Wed Oct 02, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 04, 2024 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sat Oct 05, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 07, 2024 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 09, 2024 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Fri Oct 11, 2024 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sun Oct 13, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Wed Oct 16, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Thu Oct 17, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 18, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Sat Nov 02, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Sun Nov 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Wed Nov 06, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Fri Nov 08, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center

Sun Nov 10, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Mon Nov 11, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Wed Nov 13, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center

Thu Nov 14, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center

Sat Nov 16, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 17, 2024 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha

Tue Nov 19, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Wed Nov 20, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Tue Dec 03, 2024 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Thu Dec 05, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 06, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 08, 2024 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

Tue Dec 10, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose

Wed Dec 11, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose

Fri Dec 13, 2024 – Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

Sun Dec 15, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Mon Dec 16, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Tue Dec 17, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Mar 4, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena

Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena

Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway | Telenor Arena

Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena

Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena

Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany | ZAG Arena

Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany | Uber Arena

Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany | Lanxess