Huntsville, Alabama is about to launch the inaugural South Star Festival.

Set to take place from September 28 to 29 at John Hunt Park, this festival offers a weekend of culture and music with over 20 acts expected to take the stage. Set to headline the festival are pop-punk legends blink-182 and Gwen Stefani. Also scheduled to perform are Sublime, Beck, Jane’s Addiction, Jimmy Eat World, Goo Goo Dolls, Ludacris, Vanessa Carlton, TLC, and more.

Matt Mandrella, Music Officer for the City of Huntsville, expressed his excitement about the festival’s debut, highlighting the investment from C3 Presents and the potential economic impact on the local community.

“The fact that C3 Presents is jumping headfirst into the development of our music ecosystem and the investment they’re making into Huntsville speaks volumes about our current reputation and trajectory towards being a world class music city,” Mandrella said in a statement.

“Year one of the South Star Festival boasts a mind-blowing array of superstar talent that is sure to appeal to a broad audience and inject millions of dollars into our local economy. The epic scale and quality of product C3 produces will elevate our entire music landscape. Artists talk to each other about their experiences, and it’s obvious these artists have all heard good things about Huntsville. It’s an exciting time for music in Huntsville, and we look forward to welcoming music fans and visitors alike to John Hunt Park in September!”

A complete list of artists and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

South Star Festival Lineup