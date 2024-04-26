Women’s basketball is on the rise, and for the first time ever, the Dallas Wings sold out of their season ticket memberships.

According to the WNBA team, season ticket memberships account for almost 40% of the 6,251 seats inside Arlington’s College Park Center. When tickets went on sale, the team saw an overall ticket sales revenue increase of 220%, including over a 1,200% increase in individual ticket sales revenue.

There is currently a waitlist for season tickets; season ticket holders gain benefits like presale access to 2024 WNBA playoff games, as well as discounted tickets to other regular-season games.

The historic first could be attributed to the “Caitlin Clark Effect” this season, especially considering the fact that the ticket sale Thursday included the May 3 preseason game between the Wings and Clark’s Indiana Fever.

Clark, the former Iowa Hawkeyes standout guard, has played a pivotal role in the surge of interest in women’s basketball — selling-out the Big Ten Women’s Tournament for the first time. Since she decided to forgo a fifth college season to enter the WNBA draft, WNBA tickets skyrocketed, and following her commitment to Indiana, every team across the league is seeing a surge in prices.

After the Wings-Fever game next Friday, they’ll take on the Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream, Phoenix Mercury, and Los Angeles Sparks.

