Ozark, Arkansas’ Backwoods Festival officially called-off its 2024 event, citing economic hardships.

Festival organizers announced the news on Monday, noting that the event, slated to take place from June 6 through 9 at Mulberry Mountain, would no longer go on as planned.

“Rising production costs, labor, and overall business expenses, coupled with a change in consumer buying patterns and economic conditions post COVID have rendered production of the 2024 event impossible at this point to sustain,” organizers said in a statement. “We no longer can see a path to a successful event this year and as such must make the hard decision to cancel the event.”

Backwoods 2024 was set to feature EDM stars Illenium, Jai Wolf, Thievery Corporation, The Disco Biscuits, and Tycho, as well as a number of emerging acts and special sets.

Organizers went on to note that since their inception in 2008, the family-run operation has brought “amazing experiences to the community with workshops designed for self healing, an appreciation of art, and a love for music,” and they “fought this year harder than any other year in an attempt to host the best event yet.”

The festival said it is working to process refunds for ticketholders in the coming days. Anyone with questions regarding their refund should reach out to [email protected].

Backwoods isn’t alone; a number of music festivals have cancelled their 2024 events, including Jay-Z’s Philly-based festival Made in America and Dover’s Firefly.