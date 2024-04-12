The inaugural Lovin’ Life music festival is set to kick-off in Charlotte next month with headlining performances from Noah Kahan, Stevie Knicks, and Post Malone. However, ahead of the event, festivalgoers began to worry about one important thing missing from the lineup: free water.

As Lovin’ Life organizers prepare for the upcoming event, the festival’s social media channels have teased different alcoholic drinks and food options that will be available on site. Festivalgoers were quick to notice that the festival did not make any announcement regarding water stations, and when pressed on the issue, organizers said “while we won’t have free water or water fountains, we will have water available for purchase at convenient locations throughout the festival grounds.”

I’ve kept thinking — surely, even a first-year event will realize how insanely illogical it is not to offer free water at an event in May in Charlotte. But clearly not, as Lovin' Life continues to double down. pic.twitter.com/MOJpQOfKrg — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) April 11, 2024

It’s now the norm for music festivals to implement water stations — especially during events in the summer months. Festivals in the past — which did not offer free water — ended poorly, with many festivalgoers passing out or suffering from heat exhaustion.

Over the past few days, music fans littered the festival’s social media channels with comments demanding free water. Now, their answers were heard.

On Friday, the festival officially reversed course, announcing a “hydration update.”

“In response to concerns raised, particularly regarding access to water amenities, we wish to assure all attendees of our unwavering commitment to safety and satisfaction,” the festival said. “While water has consistently been available at medical tents for emergency purposes and for purchase at various points throughout the festival grounds, we are pleased to announce the implementation of water stations to further enhance accessibility.”

Festival organizers went on to note that they “encourage and welcome attendees to bring their own empty cups to further promote sustainability and eco-conscious practices.”

