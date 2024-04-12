The acclaimed Broadway musical “Six” is celebrating its second anniversary on the Main Stem with a karaoke contest and performance as a part of their “Sixth of the Month Series.”

The production is searching for three fans to take the stage on the evening of June 6 following the show. Fans interested in the contest can enter by posting a video singing their favorite song from “Six” on TikTok or Instagram with the hashtags #SIXBroadwayKaraoke and #YouHaveAVoice, as well as tagging the production in the post @SIXBroadway.

The three winners of the contest will receive complimentary tickets to the show on June 6.

Those unable to make the show on June 6 are in luck; the production plans to announce more opportunities as a part of their “Sixth of the Month” series in the coming weeks via their social media channels or the “Queendom” email list.

“Six,” which opened on Broadway in 2021 following a run in London, delves into the lives of the six wives of King Henry VIII. The women remix 500 years of historical heartbreak with 21st century “girl power” by reclaiming their identities outside of their relationship with the infamous spouse. Since its opening, “Six” has won 23 awards, including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score.”

