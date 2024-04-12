Stagecoach is set to make waves in the digital realm. Amazon Music has officially announced its exclusive streaming partnership with Stagecoach 2024.

Scheduled to kick off on April 26 and run until April 28, Stagecoach will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and Prime Video, beginning at 4 p.m. This collaboration builds upon Amazon Music’s track record of streaming live music events, including last year’s Stagecoach and other renowned festivals like Head in the Clouds, Life Is Beautiful, and J. Cole’s Dreamville.

Viewers tuning in to the live stream can expect a diverse lineup of performances from the likes of Dwight Yoakam, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, and more. In addition to the music, Amazon Music is curating a series of live interviews with some of the festival’s hottest artists, providing viewers with behind-the-scenes insights and exclusive content.

Additionally, Amazon Music’s parent company brings its e-commerce expertise to the table with a dedicated merch hub, offering fans the opportunity to purchase products from their favorite Stagecoach performers.

This collaboration reflects a broader trend in the music industry towards leveraging digital platforms to enhance the festival experience. Goldenvoice’s Coachella recently announced the addition of multi-view to its YouTube live stream, allowing fans to watch multiple stages simultaneously.

Furthermore, Coachella is embracing virtual reality with the launch of its “first-ever virtual stages in Fortnite Festival.” Players can immerse themselves in a virtual music experience, complete with performances from featured Coachella 2024 artists.

