Coachella is once again heading to the world of Fortnite.

This year’s Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival is just days away, and those who are unable to attend the coveted California event in-person can celebrate the fun virtually across two weekends, marking the third year that Coachella has teamed-up with Fortnite’s Epic Games.

Starting April 11, Fortnite’s Jam Stage received a Coachella makeover, featuring the famous Le Grande Wheel and Spectra Tower. Additionally, users can browse new outfits like Horizon and Cosma — based on the Coachella astronaut — which are available in the Fortnite Shop. Other festival-themed items include the Butterfly Back Bling, Soft Synth Wrap, and Coachella Pulse Pickaxe.

Looking to show-off a new emote? Both Doja Cat and Sabrina Carpenter — who are set to perform at Coachella — will have in-game emotes. Doja Cat’s “Rebellious” emote features music from “Paint the Town Red,” while the “Sonic Surfer”

emote includes a clip from Carpenter’s “Feather.”

Music from artists performing at the festival will also be available from April 11 through 18, included in the Festival Main Stage’s featured rotation. This will feature Taking Back Sunday’s “MakeDamnSure,” “What I Got” from Sublime, PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” and “The Way Life Goes” by Lil Uzi Vert ft. Oh Wonder, as well as Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola,” Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red,” Blur’s “Song 2,” and “I Wanna Get Better” by Bleachers.

Additionally, Coachella is launching the all-new Sahara Island, created with Unreal Editor for Fortnite, which will replicate Coachella’s Sahara Tent. This virtual stage will feature takeovers from Coachella 2024 artists Grimes and DJ Snake, allowing Fortnite players to really get-into the Coachella experience from Indio at home.

J Balvin fans are also in for a treat; the star, who is set to perform Sunday night, will return to Fortnite with the “Inferno Skeleton Balvin Outfit” in the Fortnite Shop on April 18, and fans can score the “Mi Gente Jam Track” as a part of a special bundle.

“In our pursuit to bring Coachella to a broader online audience, we’re activating across ‘Fortnite’ and the Epic Games ecosystem to create new in-game music experiences that allow online fans to get closer to the festival than ever before,” Coachella innovation lead Sam Schoonover said in a statement. “This partnership enables us to expand the festival virtually in ways that aren’t possible anywhere else, making Coachella more accessible to fans around the globe.”

Fortnite has steadily increased its partnerships with different music artists over the years, kicking things off in 2019 when EDM producer Marshmello performed a virtual 10-minute concert inside the game. He was followed by Travis Scott, who broke the record for the highest number of people watching a virtual concert inside a video game at the same time with 12 million concurrent users. Anderson .Paak, Dominick Fike, and J. Balvin have also taken the virtual stage.

Earlier this year, it was announced that pop icon Lady Gaga would headline the second edition of Fortnite Festival, featuring music, an avatar, and themed instruments from the superstar. Fortnite Festival, which launched in December 2023 with The Weeknd, is one of three new games within Fortnite itself alongside LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing. Fortnite players can keep the music going by purchasing “The Unlock Your Talent Festival Pass” from Feb. 22 through April 22.