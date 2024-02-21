The second edition of Fortnite Festival is returning to the popular video game this week and is set to feature music, an avatar, and possible performance from pop superstar Lady Gaga.

Fortnite Festival Season 2: Unlock Your Talent kicks-off on Thursday, February 22. As a part of a collaboration with Epic games, users will be able to upgrade V-Bucks to unlock Gaga-inspired outfits and themed instruments. Additionally, users can access select songs from her discography, including “Applause,” “Born This Way,” “The Edge of Glory,” and “Pokerface” — all which will be available to play on the Chromatica-inspired stage.

The “Stupid Love” singer took to social media to announce the news on Tuesday, sharing her now-viral tweet from five years ago where she asked “What’s Fortnight.” In the post, Gaga displayed her new in-game avatar, which includes pink Chromatica fog around her figure.

It is unclear if Gaga will actually hold a performance within the game, though she wouldn’t be the first. In 2019, EDM producer Marshmello performed a virtual concert in the game and was followed by Travis Scott, who broke the record for the highest number of people watching a virtual concert inside a video game at the same time with 12 million concurrent users. Anderson .Paak, Dominick Fike, and J. Balvin have also taken the virtual stage.

| READ: How Marshmello’s Fortnite Concert Could Spark a New Era of Shows |

Fortnite Festival, which launched in December 2023 with The Weeknd, is one of three new games within Fortnite itself alongside LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing. Fortnite players can keep the music going by purchasing “The Unlock Your Talent Festival Pass” from Feb. 22 through April 22, allowing users to unlock new instruments, Jam Tracks, and more.