J Balvin to Headline Fortnitemares 2020 Halloween Virtual Concert

J Balvin will headline a virtual event in the Fortnite world, spending October 31st performing as the climax of the game’s Fortnitemare event. The event kicks off this week, culminating in the singer’s performance on Halloween.

On Halloween night at 9 p.m. ET, J. Balvin will make an appearance on the main stage in Fortnite’s Party Royale mode, where players often gather together to enjoy special performances and movies. Epic Games announced in a press release that the singer will use XR technology, LED lights, and camera tracking to create an exclusive, one-of-a-kind virtual reality show. Additionally, SECH is slated to join J Balvin for a performance of their single “La Luz.” Players who attend the Afterlife Party will unlock a J Balvin style of the Party Trooper Outfit, which will be available in the Item Shop until November 1. The concert will also premiere in Houseparty, Epic Games’ face-to-face social network, and a rebroadcast is scheduled for November 1 on the main stage.

Balvin’s performance is the latest to take place in the world of the popular game, following artists including Dominic Fike and Anderson .Paak. Travis Scott set a record with his performance within the game’s battle royale setting earlier in 2020, with a reported 12 million players involved.

“Partnering with Fortnite is an out of this world way to perform a concert in 2020,” Balvin said in a press release announcing the show.

The full announcement of Balvin’s Fortnitemares performance is available at Epic Games website.