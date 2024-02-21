Two established bands of Mexican rock will join forces to captivate their American fans with a 14-date tour, spanning from April through August. The co-headlining run will see División Minúscula celebrating the release of their new album, Escombros and Jumbo commemorating their 25 years in music career.

The highly-anticipated trek for Spanish rock lovers will kick-off April 17 at Chicago’s House of Blues, making stops along the way in New York, Atlanta, Sacramento, San Francisco, Denver, Los Angeles, among others across the nation before wrapping-up on August 14 at the House of Blues in Houston. The joint tour will be roughly split in two separate months, with 5 dates in April, and 8 shows in August, as well as a concert in Seattle on July 31.

¡Regresan los 2000s este verano! División Minúscula y Jumbo se unen para una gira en Estados Unidos 🎸 ¡Boletos a la venta el jueves 22 de febrero a las 10 am!https://t.co/4A1ENTiWLb pic.twitter.com/3lXtPVtLMp — Live Nation Latino (@LiveNationLatin) February 16, 2024

“The opportunity to connect again with fans who made such a significant impact in our history as a band and to do it in the company of our great friends from Jumbo has inspired us to deliver a memorable experience they will not want to miss,” Javier Blake of División Minúscula said in a statement to Remezcla.

“We are very fortunate that Jumbo is celebrating its 25 years in the United States alongside our dear colleagues from División Minúscula,” Jumbo’s vocalist Clemente Castillo added. “Knowing that we have the opportunity to return to the stage after 13 years of absence in this incredible country is a privilege.”

Jumbo has been contributing to music industry with hits like “Fotografía,” “Siento Que,” “Cada Vez Que Me Voy,” and “Sin Respuesta” over 25 years and performed at several festivals since the release of their debut album in 1999. With a discography spanning five studio albums and one EP, División Minúscula has been embracing both loyal fans and new audience of younger generation for 27 years.

Fans can score tickets to their upcoming trek by visiting secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

División Minúscula & Jumbo Tour Dates

Apr 17, House of Blues – Chicago, IL

Apr 18, Irving Plaza – New York, NY

Apr 20, Buckhead Theater – Atlanta, GA

Apr 25, The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

Apr 26, Summit – Denver, CO

Jul 31, Neptune – Seattle, WA

Aug 1, Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

Aug 2, August Hall – San Francisco, CA

Aug 3, Belasco – Los Angeles, CA

Aug 7, The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

Aug 8, House of Blues – San Diego, CA

Aug 10, Lowbrow Palace – El Paso, TX

Aug 13, House of Blues – Dallas, TX

Aug 14, House of Blues – Houston, TX