Acclaimed singer-songwriter and Tony Award-winning actor Ben Platt is gearing up for his North American “The Honeymind” tour. The trek coincides with the release of his third studio album, Honeymind, scheduled to drop May 31. Brandy Clark is set to provide support on all dates.
The tour is slated to kick off on June 18 at Boston’s Boch Center Wang Theatre. From there, he is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Providence, Philadelphia, Toronto, Highland Park, Columbus, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, Denver, and San Diego before concluding on July 27 in Seattle at Benaroya Hall.
Tickets for “The Honeymind” tour are set to head on presale beginning April 16 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by general sale on April 18 at 10 a.m. local time.
In addition to “The Honeymind Tour,” Platt will again grace the Broadway stage, this time at the newly renovated Palace Theatre, for a limited engagement concert residency. The residency is expected to start on May 28 and run until June 15 for 18 performances.
A complete list of dates tour dates and ticket buying options can be found below:
The Honeymind Tour Dates
May 28 – June 15 New York, NY | The Palace Theatre
June 18 – Boston, MA | Boch Center Wang Theatre
June 20 – Providence, RI | Providence Performing Arts Center
June 21 – Philadelphia, PA | Academy of Music
June 23 – Vienna, VA | Wolf Trap
June 25 – Toronto, ON | Massey Hall
June 26 – Toronto, ON | Massey Hall
June 28 – Highland Park, IL | Ravinia
June 29 – Minneapolis, MN | Orpheum Theatre
June 30 – Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside Theater
July 2 – Columbus, OH | Mershon Auditorium
July 6 – Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium
July 7 – Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium
July 9 – Atlanta, GA | Fox Theatre
July 11 – Grand Prairie, TX | Texas Trust CU Theatre
July 12 – Austin, TX | Bass Concert Hall
July 15 – Denver, CO | Buell Theatre
July 16 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Eccles Theater
July 17 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Eccles Theater
July 20 – Los Angeles, CA | Greek Theatre
July 21 – San Diego, CA | San Diego Civic Theatre
July 23 – Saratoga, CA | The Mountain Winery
July 25 – Portland, OR | Keller Auditorium
July 26 – Vancouver, BC | Queen Elizabeth Theatre
July 27 – Seattle, WA | Benaroya Hall