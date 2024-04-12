Acclaimed singer-songwriter and Tony Award-winning actor Ben Platt is gearing up for his North American “The Honeymind” tour. The trek coincides with the release of his third studio album, Honeymind, scheduled to drop May 31. Brandy Clark is set to provide support on all dates.

The tour is slated to kick off on June 18 at Boston’s Boch Center Wang Theatre. From there, he is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Providence, Philadelphia, Toronto, Highland Park, Columbus, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, Denver, and San Diego before concluding on July 27 in Seattle at Benaroya Hall.

Tickets for “The Honeymind” tour are set to head on presale beginning April 16 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by general sale on April 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to “The Honeymind Tour,” Platt will again grace the Broadway stage, this time at the newly renovated Palace Theatre, for a limited engagement concert residency. The residency is expected to start on May 28 and run until June 15 for 18 performances.

A complete list of dates tour dates and ticket buying options can be found below:

Ben Platt Tickets

Ben Platt tickets at MEGAseats

Ben Platt tickets at Ben Platt’s official Website

Ben Platt tickets at StubHub

Ben Platt tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Ben Platt tickets at Vivid Seats

The Honeymind Tour Dates

May 28 – June 15 New York, NY | The Palace Theatre

June 18 – Boston, MA | Boch Center Wang Theatre

June 20 – Providence, RI | Providence Performing Arts Center

June 21 – Philadelphia, PA | Academy of Music

June 23 – Vienna, VA | Wolf Trap

June 25 – Toronto, ON | Massey Hall

June 26 – Toronto, ON | Massey Hall

June 28 – Highland Park, IL | Ravinia

June 29 – Minneapolis, MN | Orpheum Theatre

June 30 – Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside Theater

July 2 – Columbus, OH | Mershon Auditorium

July 6 – Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

July 7 – Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

July 9 – Atlanta, GA | Fox Theatre

July 11 – Grand Prairie, TX | Texas Trust CU Theatre

July 12 – Austin, TX | Bass Concert Hall

July 15 – Denver, CO | Buell Theatre

July 16 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Eccles Theater

July 17 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Eccles Theater

July 20 – Los Angeles, CA | Greek Theatre

July 21 – San Diego, CA | San Diego Civic Theatre

July 23 – Saratoga, CA | The Mountain Winery

July 25 – Portland, OR | Keller Auditorium

July 26 – Vancouver, BC | Queen Elizabeth Theatre

July 27 – Seattle, WA | Benaroya Hall