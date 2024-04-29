Porter Robinson has announced his first-ever world tour that will span across five continents from late summer through next spring. Titled “SMILE! :D” of the same name with his upcoming album, due out in July 26, the tour will see support from ericdoa in North America, underscores in Europe, and Galileo Galilei in Japan as opening acts.

The synth-pop producer and singer-songwriter will embark on his “SMILE! :D” trek on August 29 in Boston, and then head to numerous major cities like New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Miami, Washington D.C., Montreal, Toronto, San Francisco, Chicago, Denver, Vancouver, and more, including a performance at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on October 11, with a final stop in North America at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on November 2.

The Asian leg of the tour spans nine cities, beginning on November 25 in Bangkok, with Singapore, Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo, and more to follow through February 14, 2025. A European round of the “SMILE! :D” tour kicks-off in Berlin on February 21 and makes stops in Oslo, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris, London and more before wrapping-up in Dublin on May 10, 2025.

Dates in Australia and Latin America will be revealed soon.

THE "SMILE! 😀 WORLD TOUR" — A NEW LIVESHOW, CAREER SPANNING SETLISTS, 70+ CITIES IN 5 CONTINENTS, A PARTY ALLL OVER THE WORLD I CANT WAITTT TO PLAY THESE SONGS FOR YOU presale starts tuesday, signup here: https://t.co/8LoGDWRiTw pic.twitter.com/HwTM4zYJAm — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) April 26, 2024

Dropping his debut album Worlds in 2014, Porter attained success with his RIAA Gold single “Shelter” with Madeon in 2016. It was followed by his first huge trek spanning 43 dates and four continents. Right after his breakthrough, he was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording with the BBC Radio 1 hit single “Ghost Voices.”

The Grammy-nominated artist’s sophomore record Nurture came in 2021, debuting on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums at No. 1. The Nurture Live North American Tour in support of the album sold over 150,000 concert tickets and was the highest grossing electronic tour of 2021. Without losing any time, he released the “Everything Goes On” track, which reached over 100 million global streams in 2022.

Robinson’s upcoming global tour will mark a completely new live experience including a full live band accompanying him on stage, after first experimenting with the band format at his own sold-out Second Sky festival and again in 2023 at Coachella’s main stage.

Pre-sale of the “SMILE! :D” tour begins Tuesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register for early access to tickets at porterrobinson.com. Various presales will take place throughout the week including a presale in the U.S. for Citi cardholders. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

See links to ticket purchase options and full schedule below:

Porter Robinson – “SMILE! :D” World Tour Dates

August 29, 2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 30, 2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 31, 2024 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

September 5, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

September 6, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

September 7, 2024 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

September 10, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

September 11, 2024 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 13, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 14, 2024 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 15, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Cente

September 17, 2024 – Montreal, BC – MTELUS

September 19, 2024 – Toronto, BC – HISTORY

September 21, 2024 – Toronto, BC – HISTORY

September 22, 2024 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

September 23, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

September 26, 2024 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

September 27, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 28, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

September 30, 2024 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

October 1, 2024 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

October 8, 2024 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

October 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

October 12, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 13, 2024 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

October 15, 2024 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

October 17, 2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

October 18, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 19, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV – BleauLive Theater

October 24, 2024 – Sacramento, CA – Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre

October 25, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 29, 2024 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

October 31, 2024 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

November 1, 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

November 2, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 25, 2024 – Bangkok – Samyan Mitrtown Hall

November 27, 2024 – Singapore – The Star Performing Arts Centre

December 8, 2024 – Manila – The Podium

December 10, 2024 – Taipei – Zepp New Taipei

December 12, 2024 – Seoul – Myunghwa Live Hall

February 10, 2025 – Tokyo – Tokyo Garden Theater

February 11, 2025 – Osaka – Namba Hatch

February 12, 2025 – Nagoya – Diamond Hall

February 14, 2025 – Fukuoka – UNITEDLAB

February 21, 2025 – Berlin – Huxleys Neue Welt

February 22, 2025 – Hamburg – Fabrik

February 24, 2025 – Oslo – Rockefeller Music Hall

February 25, 2025 – Stockholm – Berns

February 26. 2025 – Copenhagen – Vega

February 28, 2025 – Amsterdam – Melkweg

March 3, 2025 – Cologne – Live Music Hall

March 4, 2025 – Paris – Salle Pleyel

March 6, 2025 – London – O2 Academy Brixton

March 7, 2025 – Manchester – Albert Hall

March 8, 2025 – Glasgow – SWG3 Galvanizers

March 10, 2025 – Dublin – 3Olympia Theatre