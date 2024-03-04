Festivalgoers: Firefly has officially been called-off for the foreseeable future.

Following months of speculation and rumors on whether or not the festival would commence this year, organizers took to social media to share the news that it would not be returning in 2024.

“We look forward to powering Firefly’s lights back on someday when the timing is right, but until then, The Woodlands will continue to host new music events for years to come. Keep on dancing, fam.”

While festivalgoers are glad to finally have some answers, the cancellation isn’t necessarily a surprise. The festival used to bring in a huge following; their four-day edition back in 2015 reached its height of 90,000 fans in attendance with a headlining performance from Paul McCartney. However, those numbers have since dwindled down, first in 2019 when the festival reduced to three days, and then in 2021 when the event was capped at 50,000 people following the COVID-19 pandemic. While organizers did not release attendance numbers for their 2022 event, it seemed clear that a change was near when the festival announced its 2023 hiatus.

The Woodlands may not be home to Firefly anymore, but the space is still going to good use; Phish revealed they’ll bring Montegreen, their 11th music festival, to the Dover venue this August. The four-day event will offer solely Phish music, with no single-day passes available. Additionally, Oceans Calling is set to go-down in close proximity to The Woodlands in Maryland with similar artists to Firefly; this year’s headliners include blink-182, The Killers, and Dave Matthews Band.

Former firefly festivalgoers are mourning the news, but remain nostalgic. Others are ready to keep the momentum going by heading to other nearby events this summer.

