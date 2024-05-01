Brittany Howard and Michael Kiwanuka are set to embark on their 2024 co-headlining tour. Spanning 14 dates across North America, both artists will alternate closing sets, accompanied by Yasmin Williams as the opening act.

The tour is slated to kick off on September 29 in Philadelphia at The Met. From there, the duo are scheduled to stop in various cities such as Boston, New York, Denver, Boise, Portland, Vancouver, and Los Angeles before wrapping up on October 19 in Paso Robles at the Vina Robles Amphitheater.

“I am so excited to be touring again with my dear friend Michael Kiwanuka and hitting so many amazing venues across the country in the fall.” Howard expressed. “We started this journey at almost the same time in 2011 and it has been so amazing to follow his growth as an artist.”

Kiwanuka also expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour and the chance to play with Howard by sharing, “seeing [Howard] shine as a solo artist is a delight so it’s a real honour for me to be able to share the stage with her. I can’t wait to see you America. It’s been so long and I’ve missed playing for you.”

Additionally, Howard is slated to take that stage at Bonnaroo in Manchester with headliners Pretty Lights, Post Malone, and Red Hot Chili Peppers and Summerfest 2024 in Milwaukee.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Brittany Howard and Michael Kiwanuka Ticket Links

Brittany Howard and Michael Kiwanuka tickets at MEGAseats

Brittany Howard and Michael Kiwanuka tickets at StubHub

Brittany Howard and Michael Kiwanuka tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Brittany Howard and Michael Kiwanuka tickets at Vivid Seats

Brittany Howard Tour Dates

04/23 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

04/24 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

04/26 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/27 — Oxford, MS @ Double Decker Arts Festival

04/28 — Austin, TX @ Austin Blues Festival

06/15 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

06/22 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap’s Out and About Festival

06/26-06/30 — Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/02 — London, UK @ KOKO

07/03 — Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival +

07/05 — Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park +

07/06 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall +

07/07 — London, UK @ London Finsbury Park +

07/09 — Chepstow, UK @ Chepstow Summer Sessions +

07/10 — Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green +

07/12 — Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Festival

07/13 — Bruges, BE @ Cactus Festival

07/14 — Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/21 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

08/02 — Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival

08/03 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/11 — Lyons, CO @ Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

09/30 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

10/02 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre ^

10/03 — New York, NY @ Summerstage ^

10/06 — St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

10/08 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

10/10 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden ^

10/11 — Portland, OR @ Edgefield ^

10/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

10/14 — Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion ^

10/15 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount ^

10/17 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

10/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

10/19 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre ^

+ = w/ Hozier

^ = co-headlining w/ Michael Kiwanuka

Michael Kiwanuka Tour Dates

06/14 — Mallorca, ES @ Live Festival

06/20 — Prague, CZ @ Metronome Festival

06/22 — Lido di Camiore, IT @ La Prima Estate

06/27 — Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

06/29 — Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/04 — Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/06 — Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole

07/07 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/09 — Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

07/11 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/12 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

07/17 — Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival

07/19 — Montreux, CH @ Montreux Festival

08/03 — Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness

08/10 — Letisko Trenčín, SK @ Grape Festival

09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

09/30 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

10/02 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre ^

10/03 — New York, NY @ Summerstage ^

10/06 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

10/08 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

10/10 — Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden ^

10/11 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts ^

10/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

10/14 — Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion ^

10/15 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

10/17 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

10/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

10/19 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre ^

^ = co-headlining w/ Brittany Howard