Brittany Howard and Michael Kiwanuka are set to embark on their 2024 co-headlining tour. Spanning 14 dates across North America, both artists will alternate closing sets, accompanied by Yasmin Williams as the opening act.
The tour is slated to kick off on September 29 in Philadelphia at The Met. From there, the duo are scheduled to stop in various cities such as Boston, New York, Denver, Boise, Portland, Vancouver, and Los Angeles before wrapping up on October 19 in Paso Robles at the Vina Robles Amphitheater.
“I am so excited to be touring again with my dear friend Michael Kiwanuka and hitting so many amazing venues across the country in the fall.” Howard expressed. “We started this journey at almost the same time in 2011 and it has been so amazing to follow his growth as an artist.”
Kiwanuka also expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour and the chance to play with Howard by sharing, “seeing [Howard] shine as a solo artist is a delight so it’s a real honour for me to be able to share the stage with her. I can’t wait to see you America. It’s been so long and I’ve missed playing for you.”
Additionally, Howard is slated to take that stage at Bonnaroo in Manchester with headliners Pretty Lights, Post Malone, and Red Hot Chili Peppers and Summerfest 2024 in Milwaukee.
A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Brittany Howard Tour Dates
04/23 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
04/24 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
04/26 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/27 — Oxford, MS @ Double Decker Arts Festival
04/28 — Austin, TX @ Austin Blues Festival
06/15 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
06/22 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap’s Out and About Festival
06/26-06/30 — Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/02 — London, UK @ KOKO
07/03 — Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival +
07/05 — Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park +
07/06 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall +
07/07 — London, UK @ London Finsbury Park +
07/09 — Chepstow, UK @ Chepstow Summer Sessions +
07/10 — Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green +
07/12 — Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Festival
07/13 — Bruges, BE @ Cactus Festival
07/14 — Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/21 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
08/02 — Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival
08/03 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/11 — Lyons, CO @ Rocky Mountain Folks Festival
09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^
09/30 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^
10/02 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre ^
10/03 — New York, NY @ Summerstage ^
10/06 — St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^
10/08 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
10/10 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden ^
10/11 — Portland, OR @ Edgefield ^
10/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^
10/14 — Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion ^
10/15 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount ^
10/17 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
10/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
10/19 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre ^
+ = w/ Hozier
^ = co-headlining w/ Michael Kiwanuka
Michael Kiwanuka Tour Dates
06/14 — Mallorca, ES @ Live Festival
06/20 — Prague, CZ @ Metronome Festival
06/22 — Lido di Camiore, IT @ La Prima Estate
06/27 — Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
06/29 — Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/04 — Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/06 — Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole
07/07 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/09 — Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
07/11 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/12 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
07/17 — Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival
07/19 — Montreux, CH @ Montreux Festival
08/03 — Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness
08/10 — Letisko Trenčín, SK @ Grape Festival
09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^
09/30 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^
10/02 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre ^
10/03 — New York, NY @ Summerstage ^
10/06 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^
10/08 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
10/10 — Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden ^
10/11 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts ^
10/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^
10/14 — Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion ^
10/15 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
10/17 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
10/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
10/19 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre ^
^ = co-headlining w/ Brittany Howard