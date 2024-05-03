Billie Eilish is heading out on tour this year in support of her forthcoming record Hit Me Hard And Soft, but fans were quick to call out the singer for sky-high ticket prices — and multiple dates are showing slow sales so far.

Presale tickets to Eilish’s upcoming tour were available throughout the week, followed by a general on sale Friday morning. The singer and touring giant and Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment announced they would be restricting tickets from transfer, and limit resale to Ticketmaster’s system, with prices locked at “face value.” This, the artist’s team argues, were due to the desire to “give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value.”

Unfortunately for Eilish and her team, that “face value” figure seems to have overshot what people are willing to pay, thus far. In many instances, the cheapest seat in the arena on this tour is showing a “face value” after fees that is higher than the average upper level ticket sold for on secondary ticket marketplaces during the singer’s last tour – just two years ago.

Seating maps on Ticketmaster Friday afternoon show that in Atlanta, the cheapest seats at State Farm Arena — which are priced around $100 plus fees — are mainly gone, but the next tier level of seating — priced between $220 and $240 after fees — are not moving well.

In New York and Pittsburgh, the situation is similar; several hours after the general on sale began, tickets are widely available, showing a sea of blue dots on the seating map for Madison Square Garden and PPG Paints Arena.

Her cheapest tickets in some venues came out to over $200. As seats inched closer to the stage, prices rose to staggering numbers. for the front rows of the lower level in multiple locations, available tickets were marked as “standard admission” but surged to as much as $600 including fees.

Fans took to social media to share their experiences during the sale Friday:

@billieeilish $218 dollars is your cheapest ticket dude? WTF? I just lost a little respect for you, even taylor swift had $80 ticket in the nose bleeds. — Gonefishin (@I_like_girls_54) May 3, 2024

@billieeilish I’ve 2 daughters too young to attend on own so id need to buy 4 tickets. That’s over £1000 for 1 show. I can do 3 days in euro Disney for 200 euro more?? Why do you DISCRIMINATE AGAINST WORKING CLASS????? @rtenews are we exposing these OBSCENE PRICES?? — Charly boy (@DougieRedman22) May 3, 2024

Billie eilish is tripping with these ticket prices. $179 for nosebleeds??? Beyoncé and Taylor Swift nosebleeds were like $70 girl bye — Maria (@Maria18414604) May 3, 2024

My daughter's online trying to buy @billieeilish tickets for Toronto for October. $290 for a seat in the nosebleed section??? She's so disgusted at the prices, she's not going. Ticket master scalps concert goers! — Larysa Dub (@LarysaDub) May 3, 2024

the fact that @billieeilish tickets have been on sale for 7 hours and this is still the availability, shows you how bad the prices are 😅 pic.twitter.com/ORtPFj2yF9 — Kat ✨ (@KATTTB) May 3, 2024

I was looking forward to treating my little girl to Billie Eilish tickets but at between £140 and £400 a ticket it's a no from us! Insane prices!!! — Minnie Bee (@Minnie_B) May 3, 2024

billie eilish ticket prices are insane the cheapest is $162 — Kard | my Gail era (@struckbyColfer) May 3, 2024

Even if it’s for charity £400 for a standard ticket will never be acceptable!! Can’t comprehend these Billie Eilish prices & folk need to stop paying these prices for standard tickets pic.twitter.com/f32Dze3Zaw — Gordo 🎲 (@Gordyjs_97) May 3, 2024

Eilish’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, can be found below:

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour Dates

North American Tour

Sun Sep 29, 2024 – Québec, QC | Centre Videotron

Tue Oct 01, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Wed Oct 02, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 04, 2024 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sat Oct 05, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 07, 2024 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 09, 2024 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Fri Oct 11, 2024 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sun Oct 13, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Wed Oct 16, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Thu Oct 17, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 18, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Sat Nov 02, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Sun Nov 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Wed Nov 06, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Fri Nov 08, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center

Sun Nov 10, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Mon Nov 11, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Wed Nov 13, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center

Thu Nov 14, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center

Sat Nov 16, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 17, 2024 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha

Tue Nov 19, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Wed Nov 20, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Tue Dec 03, 2024 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Thu Dec 05, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 06, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 08, 2024 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

Tue Dec 10, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose

Wed Dec 11, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose

Fri Dec 13, 2024 – Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

Sun Dec 15, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Mon Dec 16, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Tue Dec 17, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Australia Tour Dates

Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Mar 4, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena

Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena

Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway | Telenor Arena

Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena

Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena

Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany | ZAG Arena

Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany | Uber Arena

Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany | Lanxess

UK/Ireland/Europe Dates

Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Jul 7, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue Jul 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Thu Jul 10, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Fri Jul 11, 2025 –London, UK – The O2

Sun Jul 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Mon Jul 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Wed Jul 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Jul 17, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jul 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sun Jul 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Tue Jul 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wed Jul 23, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sat Jul 26, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sun Jul 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena