Billie Eilish is heading out on tour this year in support of her forthcoming record Hit Me Hard And Soft, but fans were quick to call out the singer for sky-high ticket prices — and multiple dates are showing slow sales so far.
Presale tickets to Eilish’s upcoming tour were available throughout the week, followed by a general on sale Friday morning. The singer and touring giant and Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment announced they would be restricting tickets from transfer, and limit resale to Ticketmaster’s system, with prices locked at “face value.” This, the artist’s team argues, were due to the desire to “give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value.”
Unfortunately for Eilish and her team, that “face value” figure seems to have overshot what people are willing to pay, thus far. In many instances, the cheapest seat in the arena on this tour is showing a “face value” after fees that is higher than the average upper level ticket sold for on secondary ticket marketplaces during the singer’s last tour – just two years ago.
Seating maps on Ticketmaster Friday afternoon show that in Atlanta, the cheapest seats at State Farm Arena — which are priced around $100 plus fees — are mainly gone, but the next tier level of seating — priced between $220 and $240 after fees — are not moving well.
In New York and Pittsburgh, the situation is similar; several hours after the general on sale began, tickets are widely available, showing a sea of blue dots on the seating map for Madison Square Garden and PPG Paints Arena.
Her cheapest tickets in some venues came out to over $200. As seats inched closer to the stage, prices rose to staggering numbers. for the front rows of the lower level in multiple locations, available tickets were marked as “standard admission” but surged to as much as $600 including fees.
Fans took to social media to share their experiences during the sale Friday:
@billieeilish $218 dollars is your cheapest ticket dude? WTF? I just lost a little respect for you, even taylor swift had $80 ticket in the nose bleeds.
— Gonefishin (@I_like_girls_54) May 3, 2024
@billieeilish I’ve 2 daughters too young to attend on own so id need to buy 4 tickets. That’s over £1000 for 1 show. I can do 3 days in euro Disney for 200 euro more?? Why do you DISCRIMINATE AGAINST WORKING CLASS????? @rtenews are we exposing these OBSCENE PRICES??
— Charly boy (@DougieRedman22) May 3, 2024
Billie eilish is tripping with these ticket prices. $179 for nosebleeds??? Beyoncé and Taylor Swift nosebleeds were like $70 girl bye
— Maria (@Maria18414604) May 3, 2024
My daughter's online trying to buy @billieeilish tickets for Toronto for October. $290 for a seat in the nosebleed section??? She's so disgusted at the prices, she's not going. Ticket master scalps concert goers!
— Larysa Dub (@LarysaDub) May 3, 2024
the fact that @billieeilish tickets have been on sale for 7 hours and this is still the availability, shows you how bad the prices are 😅 pic.twitter.com/ORtPFj2yF9
— Kat ✨ (@KATTTB) May 3, 2024
I was looking forward to treating my little girl to Billie Eilish tickets but at between £140 and £400 a ticket it's a no from us! Insane prices!!!
— Minnie Bee (@Minnie_B) May 3, 2024
billie eilish ticket prices are insane the cheapest is $162
— Kard | my Gail era (@struckbyColfer) May 3, 2024
Even if it’s for charity £400 for a standard ticket will never be acceptable!! Can’t comprehend these Billie Eilish prices & folk need to stop paying these prices for standard tickets pic.twitter.com/f32Dze3Zaw
— Gordo 🎲 (@Gordyjs_97) May 3, 2024
Eilish’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, can be found below:
Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour Dates
North American Tour
Sun Sep 29, 2024 – Québec, QC | Centre Videotron
Tue Oct 01, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Wed Oct 02, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 04, 2024 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Sat Oct 05, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct 07, 2024 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 09, 2024 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Fri Oct 11, 2024 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
Sun Oct 13, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
Wed Oct 16, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Thu Oct 17, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 18, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Sat Nov 02, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Sun Nov 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Wed Nov 06, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Fri Nov 08, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center
Sun Nov 10, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov 11, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Wed Nov 13, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center
Thu Nov 14, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center
Sat Nov 16, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 17, 2024 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha
Tue Nov 19, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Wed Nov 20, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Tue Dec 03, 2024 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
Thu Dec 05, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 06, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Dec 08, 2024 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
Tue Dec 10, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose
Wed Dec 11, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose
Fri Dec 13, 2024 – Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena
Sun Dec 15, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Mon Dec 16, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Tue Dec 17, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Australia Tour Dates
Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 4, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
UK/Ireland/Europe Dates
Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Jul 7, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue Jul 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Thu Jul 10, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Fri Jul 11, 2025 –London, UK – The O2
Sun Jul 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Mon Jul 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Wed Jul 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Jul 17, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Jul 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Jul 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Tue Jul 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Jul 23, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sat Jul 26, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Sun Jul 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena