Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks Set for One-Night-Only Performance at Levi’s Stadium

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are joining forces for a concert event at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on October 4. The performance will mark a first for both artists at the venue and Joel’s return to the Bay Area after a decade.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public starting March 7 at 10 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster.

Notably, Joel is currently on tour with a series of performances across North America and the UK. with special guests Sting, and Rod Stewart at select shows. Nicks is also slated to share the stage with Joel at a handful of performances.

Additionally, the “Piano Man” singer recently announced a one-night concert this July at New York City’s Yankee Stadium with Stewart. The event is set to take place at the iconic ballpark on July 18 as a part of Joel’s round of 2025 stadium shows.

Joel’s upcoming tour dates include stops in Toronto, Detroit, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati before his final concert on November 1 in Hollywood, CA at Hard Rock Live.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Joel’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

03/15 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #

04/11 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome *

04/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field *

05/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium *

05/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium *

06/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield

06/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield

07/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium ^

07/18 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium ^

08/08 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #

08/21 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field *

09/05 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park *

09/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^

10/4 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium #

11/01 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

* = w/ Sting

# = w/ Stevie Nicks

^ = w/ Rod Stewart