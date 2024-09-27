Billy Joel Announces 2025 Stadium Shows with Sting, Stevie Nicks 

The “Piano Man” will perform a round of one-night-only shows at stadiums across the U.S. in 2025 with support from the iconic Sting and Stevie Nicks on select dates.

Billy Joel is slated to play five shows, kicking things off at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on February 8 with Sting. From there, he’ll appear at Uncasville’s Mohegan Sun Arena for a solo show and Detroit’s Ford Field with Nicks. Sting will help him round-out the run with gigs at Syracuse’s JMA Wireless Dome, the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, and Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Joel is also on tour this year; fans can find him performing on September 27 at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium, followed by gigs in Inglewood, San Antonio, Las Vegas, and Hollywood, Florida throughout the year. He’s set to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a show on December 31 at Belmont Park’s UBS Arena in New York; the concert will mark the second consecutive year the singer will headline the venue to ring in the new year.

Earlier this year, Joel concluded his remarkable and record-breaking residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, taking the stage for the 150th and final time.

Joel’s newly-announced dates are available for presale starting Wednesday, October 2 with the code SETLIST, followed by a general onsale Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Find Joel’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Billy Joel Tickets

Billy Joel 2024-2025 Tour Dates:

2024

September 27 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium %

October 12 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

October 25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome %

November 09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %

November 23 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

December 31 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

2025

January 17 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

February 08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium %

February 22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

March 29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field ^

April 11 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome %

May 10 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium %

May 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium %

% = w/ Sting

^ = w/ Stevie Nicks