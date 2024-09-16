Billy Joel is set to return to UBS Arena on December 31 for a New Year’s Eve performance. The concert will mark the second consecutive year the singer will headline the venue to ring in the new year.

Mark Shulman, Senior Vice President of Programming at UBS Arena, expressed excitement about Joel’s return, noting that “welcoming Billy Joel back to UBS Arena is the perfect way to celebrate what has been a hallmark year for the new venue.”

“Capping off a stellar year that has featured legendary performers, marquee sporting events, and family shows with our hometown hero is the perfect way to ring in the new year,” Shulman said.

Joel’s return to UBS Arena comes just months after wrapping up his residency at Madison Square Garden, where he performed his final show on July 25, marking his 150th-lifetime performance at the venue. The concert grossed $5 million, concluding a decade-long residency that has seen Joel break multiple records. His monthly performances at the Garden began in 2014 and resulted in a streak of 90 consecutive shows, solidifying his place in the venue’s history with records for both “Most Lifetime Performances By Any Artist” and “Most Consecutive Performances By Any Artist.”

Additionally, the “Uptown Girl” singer is slated to play at Busch Stadium on September 27 in St. Louis, followed by shows in cities such as Inglewood, San Antonio, Las Vegas, and Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets for Joel’s New Year’s Eve concert are set to go on sale September 20 at 10 a.m. A complete list of ticket purchasing options can be found below:

