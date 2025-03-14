Broadway Welcomes ‘The Queen of Versailles’ This Fall at St. James Theatre

Broadway’s new musical, “The Queen of Versailles,” has found its home at the St. James Theatre.

The production, which features a score by composer Stephen Schwartz, is set to begin previews on October 8 with its official opening night on November 10.

“The Queen of Versailles,” is based on the critically acclaimed 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles, which chronicled the rise and financial struggles of Jackie and David Siegel.

The musical is set to be led by Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth and Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham. Chenoweth will make her Broadway producing debut, reuniting with Stephen Schwartz for the first time on Broadway since originating the role of Glinda in “Wicked.” Speaking about the project, Chenoweth expressed her enthusiasm for returning to the stage in this new capacity.

“I’m beyond excited to return to Broadway and also make my Broadway producing debut with this incredible company,” Chenoweth said in a statement.

“Stephen is a once-in-a-generation songwriter, and I’m so lucky we are able to reunite for this original musical, under the direction of the iconic Michael Arden, to bring Lindsey Ferrentino’s captivating story to life.”

The musical, which premiered at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in the summer of 2024, features a book by Lindsey Ferrentino and direction by Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden.

Joining the creative team are music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, choreographers Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, and set and video designer Dane Laffrey. Costume design is handled by Christian Cowan, with lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, and hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan. Orchestrations are by John Clancy.

To stay up-to-date on the latest details and casting announcements, theatergoers can visit the official Broadway “The Queen of Versailles” website.